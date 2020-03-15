Tamannaah Bhatia Rocks The Trendy Pink Monochromatic Look Like A Boss

ENGLISH

    Tamannaah Bhatia is an actress many ladies look up to for beauty inspiration. The Bahubali actress who enjoys a following of 10.1 million on Instagram has kept her handle sizzling with all the trendy looks she sports at her various appearances. This time the beautiful and talented actresses hopped on the bandwagon of the pink monochromatic make-up look and wowed us.

    Tamannaah wore this look for the Times Fashion Week looking absolutely mesmerising. The dewy base with sharp contour set the perfect tone for the deep pink hue to follow. The play of silver highlighter on the high points of her face added a natural sheen to the face. Tamannaah, who is usually seen in natural toned-down make-up, did not hold back this time and went for a deeper tone of pink om her eyes and the lips. To add depth to the eyes her make-up artist, Sonam Chandna Sagar used dual shades and textures of pink. The metallic, almost magenta pink applied over matte subtle pink made the look vibrant and sultry. Thick eyeliner and a pair of false eyelashes completed her eye make-up.

    Walked for @deme_love_ at the @timesfashionweek @bombaytimes Outfit by @gabriellademetriades Hair @tinamukharjee Makeup @sonamdoesmakeup Photo courtesy @tushar.b.official #BTFWmarch2020 #ShowStopper

    With this exotic look, Tamannaah wore an interesting caramel brown gown by Gabriella Demetriades. The brown shade of the attire contrasted beautifully with the pink make-up. Well, we loved the look but this is not after long that Tamannaah's make-up look has inspired us. She recently appeared on the March cover of the Wedding Vows magazine in a blue eyeshadow look which we loved as well. Great going, girl!!

    What did you think of Tamannaah's look? Let us know in the comment section below.

    Sunday, March 15, 2020, 19:03 [IST]
