Janhvi Kapoor's Perfect Winged Eyeliner And Sleek High Ponytail Will Surely Beat Your Monday Blues

We can all agree that winged eyeliner is an evergreen beauty trend. No matter how many trends get introduced and make a special place in the world of beauty, winged eyeliner is still not going anywhere. Whether we're are heading to the office or going to a party, winged eyeliner has been our saviour when we don't feel like applying makeup but still need to look good. It's one of the most used and popular beauty products, which every girl definitely has in her collection.

Well, as good as winged eyeliner sounds, it's actually not an easy task to nail. We might ditch the other makeup products but the truth is that, getting a perfect winged eyeliner is a thing and we spend hours and hours to get it right. We can say it with a guarantee that for every girl, the moment of happiness is when the left wing of her eyeliner matches equally with the right one. Talking about getting right winged eyeliner, well, there's one beauty in our B-town, who has mastered the art of nailing it to perfection and that's Janhvi Kapoor.

We have often seen Janhvi Kapoor slaying winged eyeliner and giving us major make-up inspiration. Recently too, the diva nailed the art and showed off her sharp makeup skills as she shared a couple of close-up shots of herself on Instagram. She not just flaunted her perfect winged eyeliner but also the neat and sleek ponytail that elevated her beautiful look. So, let us take a close look at her makeup and hair and decode it.

So, starting with the base of her make-up, Janhvi Kapoor kept it flawless with the perfect proportion of primer, foundation, and concealer. She also added bronzer effect to her face that upped the base of her makeup. The Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl actress sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Coming to the eyes, she applied black kohl on her waterline and blended it well to give it a smudge look. Janhvi then applied a thick line of black eyeliner on her upper lash line and extended it to the outer corner of her eyes to add wings. She opted for a light-hued eye shadow and applied it over her lids. The diva completed her make-up with nude lipstick.

Coming to her hairstyle, Janhvi pulled back her sleek shiny straight tresses and tied it into a high ponytail. Her hair was highlighted with blonde colour and so, she picked a section of blonde hair from her ponytail and wrapped it around the base of her ponytail that added to the style quotient. Talking about her outfit, well the Takht actress sported a strapless black embroidered number and looked super stunning.

So, what do you think about this makeup look and hairstyle of Janhvi Kapoor? Let us know that in the comment section.

