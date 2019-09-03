Just In
Sonam Kapoor’s Make-up In This Post Is Unapologetically Bold And Beautiful
There aren't many actresses in the Bollywood industry that experiment a lot with different make-up looks. And Sonam Kapoor isn't one of them. Sonam has always had some fashion or beauty goals set up for us. A fashionista in the true sense of the word, Sonam not only impresses us with her awe-aspiring outfits but also with her stunning and different make-up looks. And we hope this cycle continues.
Recently, Sonam posted some pictures on her Instagram handle that have a lot of make-up inspiration to fetch from. Her make-up in the post is bold, dusky, beautiful and unapologetic. Her make-up artist did an excellent job to give Sonam a mysterious vibe.
Talking about her make-up, Sonam went with a full-coverage dewy base. Sharply-contoured nose and a soft pink blush on the apples of her cheeks added the colour back to her face. Her eye make-up, however, was the star of the show. She went for the regular black smokey eyes, but the thick matte winged liner stretched to her lower lash line had an amazing effect and added that mysterious factor to her look. A nice coat of mascara on her lashes, dark filled-in brows and a glossy cherry lip (that matched her attire) finished off her look.
Her hair, styled by Hiral Bhatia in a wet and messy voluminous low braid was a charming addition to the entire look. It is a great hairdo to try if you want to experiment with your hair but do not want to deviate much from your regular hairstyles. Adding an element of controlled mess to your hair is all that it needs.
She paired this look with a gorgeous cherry-hued maxi dress with intricate golden embellishments on one shoulder. We loved this look and the idea of adding a dark touch to a regular look to make it more interesting. Here are some the pictures from the post for your viewing pleasure. Take a look!
What do you think? Would you choose to wear this look? Do share your thoughts in the comment section below.