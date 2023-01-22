Just In
- 13 min ago February Festivals 2023 In India: A List For Your Reference
- 40 min ago Binge Eating In Children: Signs To Look Out For
- 1 hr ago Skanda Shashti Vratam 2023: Date, Rituals, Diet And Fasting Method To Follow
- 1 hr ago Dr. Eben Alexander: The Neurosurgeon Who Saw God In A Near Death Experience
Don't Miss
- News These North Indian states to get heavy rainfall, hailstorm in next 5 days: Check latest updates
- Sports Hockey World Cup 2023: India bow out after shock defeat against New Zealand
- Movies Pakistani Actor Hammad Shoaib Sets Stage On Fire As He Grooves To SRK's ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan'. WATCH Video
- Finance KTM Boss Says Scope of Electric Mobility Highly Overrated
- Travel Republic Day Parade 2023- How to Book Tickets
- Automobiles Mahindra Scorpio N Prices Hiked Up To Rs 1 Lakh – Base Variant Now Costs Rs 12.74 Lakh
- Technology Redmi 10 Power vs Redmi 10 Prime: Xiaomi's Mid-range Smartphones Compared
- Education Career opportunities for Digital Marketing in India 2023
Shower Makeup Is The Latest Viral Makeup Trend: Here’s How You Can Do It!
Ah, here we go again guys! Yet another makeup look - makeup trend joins the wagon and this time it is - shower makeup. And no, it is NOT a makeup look you don before you get into shower.
As you guessed it - yes, TikTok birthed this makeup trend too - I mean, catchup Instagram, rightt?
TikTok's Shower Makeup Trend
With trends like glass skin and crying makeup, wet-looking skin has been all the rage lately, but this new "shower makeup" takes it a whole new level.
With shower makeup, you'll look like you're just out of the shower but in the most flattering way possible - not fresh out of the shower, but just in it.
For a dewy, glossy glow on skin, lids, lips, and hair, it's bye-bye matte complexions. Plus, it's the best look to wear when the weather is cold and dry.
This trend was created by Huda Beauty's founder, Huda Kattan. Here is how you can recreate the shower makeup look.
How To Recreate The Shower Makeup Trend
Check out the steps to recreate the latest TikTok viral makeup trend - the shower makeup here:
Things you will need: Liquid foundation, day cream (moisturiser), bronzer, blush, highlighter, gloss and mascara.
Step 1: Switch from powdery textures to liquid - mix a liquid foundation -preferably with pearlescent pigments - with a day cream to lighten the complexion.
Step 2: Apply concealer under the eyes, under the chin, and between the eyebrows.
Step 3: Use a cream bronzer stick to contour the face, taking care not to apply it to the forehead and chin centres.
Step 4: If you wish to achieve a fuller mouth, apply a pink or red blush to the cheeks, and contour the lips with a natural shade - guysss, it is not a sin to exaggerate the lip line for a fuller appearance.
Step 5: A successful wet look depends on the application of highlighter. Assuming that the more highlighter there is, the better the shower look will be, you should ideally apply some on the entire cheek, stretching from the bridge of the nose to the cheekbone, as well as on the cupid's bow.
Step 6: Adding a gloss or a transparent balm to the eyelids and collarbones will enhance the wet appearance.
Step 7: On the lips, apply a plumping gloss and a little mascara to your lashes.
Step 8: Lastly, moisten and texturise your hair, pressing it slightly back to reproduce its wet texture after stepping out of the shower.
- make up tipsCold Girl Makeup: Recreate This New Makeup Trend In Easy Steps!
- make up tipsMakeup Tips Every Woman Over 40 Must Know
- make up tips5 Makeup Myths Debunked!
- make up tipsNew Year 2023: How To Party-Proof Your Makeup
- make up tipsLess-Is-More Makeup Look: Get Khushi Kapoor’s Look In Few Steps!
- make up tips10 Makeup Tips To Elevate Your Holiday Party Looks!
- make up tipsSmoky Eyes Like Katrina Kaif: Step-By-Step Guide
- make up tipsAditi Rao Hydari’s Evening Makeup Look: Steps To Recreate It
- make up tipsAlia Bhatt Makeup: Steps To Recreate Alia Bhatt's Glowy, Illuminated Look
- make up tipsAlia Bhatt's Dewy Makeup: How To Recreate It!
- make up tipsThe Baked Makeup Trend Is Dominating Social Media; Here's How You Can Do It
- make up tipsVampire Skin Trend On Social Media: What Is It? Steps To Get It!