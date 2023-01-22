Shower Makeup Is The Latest Viral Makeup Trend: Here’s How You Can Do It! Make Up Tips oi-Amritha K

Ah, here we go again guys! Yet another makeup look - makeup trend joins the wagon and this time it is - shower makeup. And no, it is NOT a makeup look you don before you get into shower.

As you guessed it - yes, TikTok birthed this makeup trend too - I mean, catchup Instagram, rightt?

TikTok's Shower Makeup Trend

With trends like glass skin and crying makeup, wet-looking skin has been all the rage lately, but this new "shower makeup" takes it a whole new level.

With shower makeup, you'll look like you're just out of the shower but in the most flattering way possible - not fresh out of the shower, but just in it.

For a dewy, glossy glow on skin, lids, lips, and hair, it's bye-bye matte complexions. Plus, it's the best look to wear when the weather is cold and dry.

This trend was created by Huda Beauty's founder, Huda Kattan. Here is how you can recreate the shower makeup look.

How To Recreate The Shower Makeup Trend

Check out the steps to recreate the latest TikTok viral makeup trend - the shower makeup here:

Things you will need: Liquid foundation, day cream (moisturiser), bronzer, blush, highlighter, gloss and mascara.

Step 1: Switch from powdery textures to liquid - mix a liquid foundation -preferably with pearlescent pigments - with a day cream to lighten the complexion.

Step 2: Apply concealer under the eyes, under the chin, and between the eyebrows.

Step 3: Use a cream bronzer stick to contour the face, taking care not to apply it to the forehead and chin centres.

Step 4: If you wish to achieve a fuller mouth, apply a pink or red blush to the cheeks, and contour the lips with a natural shade - guysss, it is not a sin to exaggerate the lip line for a fuller appearance.

Step 5: A successful wet look depends on the application of highlighter. Assuming that the more highlighter there is, the better the shower look will be, you should ideally apply some on the entire cheek, stretching from the bridge of the nose to the cheekbone, as well as on the cupid's bow.

Step 6: Adding a gloss or a transparent balm to the eyelids and collarbones will enhance the wet appearance.

Step 7: On the lips, apply a plumping gloss and a little mascara to your lashes.

Step 8: Lastly, moisten and texturise your hair, pressing it slightly back to reproduce its wet texture after stepping out of the shower.

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Sunday, January 22, 2023, 22:15 [IST]