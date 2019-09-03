ENGLISH

    Sara Ali Khan's Hot Pink Monochromatic Look Is 5-Minute Glam Make-up Goals

    By

    Sara Ali Khan is creating quite a stir in the Bollywood industry. And with her association with the sportswear brand Puma, she has been giving us not only major fitness but beauty goals as well. Recently, Sara posted some pics on her Instagram handle featuring the brand and mesmerised us with her hot pink monochromatic make-up look. And here we are to decode her look for you.

    So, Sara went for a luminous base. Her face was well-bronzed with a touch of pink blush on the apples of her cheeks. Her eye look was simple and quick with a metallic pink eyeshadow applied all over her lid and the inner corners of her eyes highlighted with some silver eyeshadow.

    What added the glam element to her look was her hot pink lips that just brightened up the whole look. Traces of silver highlighter at the high points of her face intensified to the glam factor of the look. And we have to say she looked stunning. She paired this glorious make-up look with long wavy impeccable tresses.

    The question isn’t who’s going to let me; it’s who’s going to stop me⁉️ #beyou #doyou 💋💋💋 @pumaindia

    If you remember, the Simba actress donned an uncanny yellow monochromatic look sometime back in one of her Instagram posts featuring the same brand. It seems that a monochromatic look is one of her favourites. And we understand why. This is not only a stunning look but also practical. If you don't have the time to do the multi-step make-up jazz, derive some inspiration from Sara on how to glam up the look using a simple and easy monochromatic highlighted look.

    What are your thoughts about this look? Have you ever tried a monochromatic look? Do tell us in the comment section below.

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 3, 2019, 18:45 [IST]
