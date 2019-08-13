Raksha Bandhan Make-up Tutorial: 5 Minute Minimalist Look Make Up Tips oi-Monika Khajuria

The bond of love between brother and sister is special and deserves to be celebrated. And that is the main idea of Raksha Bandhan. Raksha Bandhan, also called Rakhi, is a festival that honours the relation between brother and sister. The sister ties a thread around her brother's wrist that signifies a promise that her brother makes to her- that he will always protect her, no matter what.

With delicious sweets, rakhi gifts and dolling up for the occasion, this festival brings joy and happiness in the household. Coming to the make-up, minimal make-up with soft eyes is the perfect choice for this occasion. This festival doesn't require to layer on make-up. So, keep the base simple and let your natural features speak for you. That being said, flushed cheeks and a bold colourful lip can add that required pop of colour to your look.

So, to make this festival even more special here is a subtle, soft and minimalist make-up look that won't take more than five minutes but add the glam to your look. Check it out!

The 5 Minute Minimalist Make-up

What you need

Tinted moisturiser

Concealer(optional)

Eyebrow pencil

Brown eyeshadow

Soft pink eyeshadow

Black eyeliner

Burgundy lipstick

Blush

Mascara

Setting powder

Setting spray

Fluffy eyeshadow brush

Blush brush

Beauty blender

Steps to create the look

Apply the moisturiser on your face and blend it in using your fingers in circular motions. Alternatively, you can use a damp beauty blender to blend it in.

If you want to highlight the under-eye area or hide your dark circles, apply concealer to your under-eye area and blend it in using the damp beauty blender.

Set the concealer with some setting powder.

Fill in your eyebrows using the eyebrow pencil.

Moving to the eyes, apply some concealer on your eyelids and blend it in using your fingertips.

Take the brown eyeshadow on the fluffy brush, tap off the excess and apply it all over your lid. Drag the eyeshadow down to your lower lash line as well.

Now take the pink eyeshadow and apply it on your eyelids. Take your time blending in the harsh edges. Apply the eyeshadow down to your lower lash line as well.

Tightline your eyes using the black eyeliner and thinly line your upper lash line.

Dip the blush brush in the blush pan, tap off the excess and apply it to your cheekbones.

To finish off the look, apply the lipstick.

Spray some setting spray on your face for the make-up to last the whole day.