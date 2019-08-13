ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Raksha Bandhan Make-up Tutorial: 5 Minute Minimalist Look

    By

    The bond of love between brother and sister is special and deserves to be celebrated. And that is the main idea of Raksha Bandhan. Raksha Bandhan, also called Rakhi, is a festival that honours the relation between brother and sister. The sister ties a thread around her brother's wrist that signifies a promise that her brother makes to her- that he will always protect her, no matter what.

    With delicious sweets, rakhi gifts and dolling up for the occasion, this festival brings joy and happiness in the household. Coming to the make-up, minimal make-up with soft eyes is the perfect choice for this occasion. This festival doesn't require to layer on make-up. So, keep the base simple and let your natural features speak for you. That being said, flushed cheeks and a bold colourful lip can add that required pop of colour to your look.

    So, to make this festival even more special here is a subtle, soft and minimalist make-up look that won't take more than five minutes but add the glam to your look. Check it out!

    The 5 Minute Minimalist Make-up

    What you need

    • Tinted moisturiser
    • Concealer(optional)
    • Eyebrow pencil
    • Brown eyeshadow
    • Soft pink eyeshadow
    • Black eyeliner
    • Burgundy lipstick
    • Blush
    • Mascara
    • Setting powder
    • Setting spray
    • Fluffy eyeshadow brush
    • Blush brush
    • Beauty blender

    Steps to create the look

    • Apply the moisturiser on your face and blend it in using your fingers in circular motions. Alternatively, you can use a damp beauty blender to blend it in.
    • If you want to highlight the under-eye area or hide your dark circles, apply concealer to your under-eye area and blend it in using the damp beauty blender.
    • Set the concealer with some setting powder.
    • Fill in your eyebrows using the eyebrow pencil.
    • Moving to the eyes, apply some concealer on your eyelids and blend it in using your fingertips.
    • Take the brown eyeshadow on the fluffy brush, tap off the excess and apply it all over your lid. Drag the eyeshadow down to your lower lash line as well.
    • Now take the pink eyeshadow and apply it on your eyelids. Take your time blending in the harsh edges. Apply the eyeshadow down to your lower lash line as well.
    • Tightline your eyes using the black eyeliner and thinly line your upper lash line.
    • Dip the blush brush in the blush pan, tap off the excess and apply it to your cheekbones.
    • To finish off the look, apply the lipstick.
    • Spray some setting spray on your face for the make-up to last the whole day.

    More RAKSHA BANDHAN News

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 13, 2019, 18:42 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 13, 2019
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue