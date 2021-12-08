Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam Actress Sanam Saeed Convinces Us To Ace The Winged Eye Makeup Look Make Up Tips oi-Devika Tripathi

With just two days left for the release Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam on Zee5, we are all excited to watch Zindagi Gulzar Hai's Sanam Saeed on the screen again. This time, we will be watching the actress slaying it in a totally different avatar but before we can watch the series, let's talk about the winged eye makeup look that she nailed, a couple of weeks ago. Sanam looked gorgeous as ever in this look of hers and we couldn't take eyes off her.

So, Sanam Saeed wore a black sleeveless outfit and while the highlight of her look was definitely the perfect cat-eyed winged eyeliner, her remaining makeup was also beautifully done with a lot of balance. The cheekbones were meticulously contoured with a whiff of pink blush and the lip shade was glossy brownish-pink. The impeccable bun completed her look but, no, it's the winged eyeliner that we are talking about here and so, here are the steps on how to achieve the winged eye look just like Sanam Saeed.

Before we tell you the steps, here are the products that you need to achieve the winged eye liner effect.

- Liquid Eyeliner

- Pencil Eyeliner

- Eye Primer

- Adhesive Makeup Tape

- Mascara

- Makeup Remover

Steps On Achieving Winged Eyeliner Look

- Before you apply your liquid eyeliner, you should apply eye primer for an enhanced effect. Apply a thin layer of primer and blend it on your lids.

- Then cut the makeup tape (which is an essential element for the perfect winged look). Make sure you cut the tape accordingly (not too short or too long - in proportion to the length of the wing that you want to make. You have to place the tape on the outer corner of your eye. The tape should go upwards, almost till the end of your eyebrow. The tape will act as a ruler or stencil, when you create the wing.

- Then bring your gel eyeliner into game. Well, finally! Start applying the eyeliner but initially apply it gently on the upper lash line and then create a wing, right above Wthe upper boundary of the tape. After the first gentle wing, you can increase the density or the thickness of the eyeliner. Once, you feel it is prominent enough, you can carefully remove the tape.

- In order to get a complete and bolder effect, use a pencil eyeliner and apply it on the base of your lashes, in the waterline area. This would give your winged eyeliner a fuller touch.

- Then you can gently apply mascara to accentuate your look. Also, before applying mascara, if you aren't satisfied or your winged eyeliner hasn't come neat, you can use a makeup remover and work on it fully or partly again.

Don't worry with practice you can achieve a winged eye look just like Sanam Saeed's. Her makeup was done by Adnan Ansari. So, what do you think about her winged eye makeup look? Let us know that in the comment section.

Photographer Courtesy: Jaffer Hasan

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, December 8, 2021, 18:10 [IST]