Get Priyanka Chopra’s Metallic Chocolate Brown Make-up Look With This Step-by-step Tutorial
Priyanka Chopra is busy these days with the promotions of her upcoming movie, The Sky Is Pink. On the second day of the promotions, Priyanka wore a stunning chocolate brown blazer dress and paired it with a complementary metallic make-up look.
Metallic make-up looks have gained a lot of momentum in the last few years, and it is very rare that we see such a bold and deep metallic make-up that looks so mesmerising. This is a great make-up look to wear on the days that you are feeling rather bold and want to jazz up your look a bit. And while this can be a bit much to wear to the office or college, it makes up for a great weeekend fun make-up look.
And for those of you who want to try this look, here is a step-by-step make-up tutorial for you.
#Day2 Suited up... ✨ #TheSkyIsPink promotions. In theatres Oct 11.
Priyanka Chopra's Metallic Chocolate Brown Make-up Look
What you need
- Primer
- Illuminating foundation
- Concealer
- Brown matte eyeshadow
- Metallic chocolate brown eyeshadow
- Deep berry lipstick
- Blush
- Highlighter
- Eyebrow pencil
- Setting powder
- Setting spray
- Black eye pencil
- Mascara
- Fluffy eyeshadow brush
- Flat eyeshadow crease
- Beauty blender
- Blush brush
Steps to recreate the look
- Apply the primer on the T-zone of your face and blend it in using dabbing motions.
- Apply the foundation on your face and using the damp beauty blender blend it in.
- To hide the dark circles and highlight the under-eye area, apply some concealer under your eyes and blend it in using the damp beauty blender.
- To prevent the concealer from creasing, set it immediately using the setting powder.
- Apply the blush on your cheekbones.
- Using the eyebrow pencil, fill in your eyebrows.
- Moving to the eyes, take the matte brown eyeshadow on the fluffy eyeshadow brush, tap off the excess and apply it on your crease. Blend well to remove any harsh edges.
- Next, take the metallic brown eyeshadow on the flat eyeshadow brush and apply it all over your lid.
- Line your lower lash line using the black eye pencil.
- Apply a nice coat of mascara on your eyelashes.
- Apply the highlighter on the high points of your face- your cheekbones, the tip and bridge of your nose and your cupid's bow.
- To finish off the look, apply the lipstick on your lips.
- Spritz some setting spray on your face to set the make-up in place.