Navratri 2019 Day 8: The Best Two Make-up Looks To Flaunt With Your Purple Attire
We all love purple colour. In fact, purple colour is associated with royalty, nobility, luxury, and power. As it's day eight of Navratri, it's time to pick our favourite purple attire and sport a purple-hued make-up look. So, to help you ace your fashionable attire with matching on-point purple make-up on this day, we have come up with two tutorials.
1. The Silver-Purple Eye Make-up
If you are new to this, go for a basic eye make-up, instead of sporting an all-purple look. A mix of purple and silver is the perfect blend to complement your attire. You can pair it with nude lip shade to get a softer look. So, if you are interested in this look, here is how you can create the look.
View this post on Instagram
🔮 Products used: @aetherbeautyco Amethyst Crystal Gemstone Palette (Mystic, Spirituality, Meditation, Centered, Pisces), @essence_cosmetics I Love Extreme Volume Mascara Waterproof 🔮 #aetherbeauty #amethystpalette #whatspoppinessence #purplemakeup #pinkmakeup #fallmakeup #crueltyfreebeauty #crueltyfreemakeup #crueltyfree #undiscovered_muas @undiscovered_muas #blazin_beauties @blazin__beauties #100daysofmakeup @100daysofmakeup #abhprsearch #cutcrease
A post shared by Anniquina (@anniquina) on
What you need
- Concealer
- Black eyeliner
- Purple eyeshadow
- Silver eyeshadow
- Fluffy eyeshadow brush
- Black mascara
Steps to recreate the look
- Apply some concealer over your lids, and blend it in with your fingertips.
- Now take the silver eyeshadow on the fluffy brush and apply it on your crease. Blend it well.
- Take the purple eyeshadow on the fluffy brush and apply it all over your lid and over the crease.
- Drag this eyeshadow to your lower lash line as well.
- Take the black eyeliner, and apply a thin line or make it winged. In the picture, the black eyeliner is not used.
- Curl your lashes and apply some mascara.
View this post on Instagram
PURPLE 😈 #purple #revolution #revolutiontammixpalette #tropicalcarnivalshadowpalette #revolutioncz #beautifulgirls #beauty #lfl #purplelips #l4l #f4f #purpleeyeshadow #look #makeup #makeuprevolutionlondon #rimmellondonczsk #rimmellondon @makeuprevolutionczsk @makeuprevolution @rimmellondonczsk @rimmellondon_jp
A post shared by Holky z porcelánu 🍷 (@2porcelaingirls) on
2. The Monochromatic Purple Make-up Look
The monochromatic purple make-up means using only one colour i.e., purple to complete the look. Those who have already mastered bright-coloured eye make-up and are willing to experiment can easily flaunt this make-up look with their stylish purple outfits.
Here is how you can recreate the look.
What you need
- Primer
- Tinted moisturiser
- Concealer
- Setting powder
- Contour
- Purple eyeshadow
- White eye pencil
- Eyebrow pencil
- Mascara
- Purple lipstick
- Beauty blender
- Fluffy eyeshadow brush
- Contour brush
- Setting spray
Steps to recreate the look
- Apply the primer on the T-zone of your face.
- Apply the tinted moisturiser on your face. Blend it well using your fingertips.
- Apply the concealer over your lids and under your eyes, and blend it using a damp beauty blender.
- Now use the setting powder to set the concealer in place.
- Using the contour brush, slightly contour your cheekbones, nose and jawline.
- Fill in your eyebrows with the eyebrow pencil.
- Now, take the purple eyeshadow on the fluffy brush, and apply it all over your lid, moving past your crease.
- Drag this eyeshadow to your lowerline as well.
- Line your lower waterline using the white eye pencil.
- Curl your lashes, and apply a nice coat of mascara.
- Apply the purple lipstick on your lips to finish off the look.
- Spritz some setting spray on your face to set the make-up in place.
So, are you ready to rock your purple make-up look?