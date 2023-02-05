Just In
Makeup Tips: How To Get The Perfect Makeup Base?
You can make a lot of mistakes while putting on makeup, but messing up your makeup base is the worst - since once you mess up the base, there's no turning back!
It's no secret that any makeup lewk can look tacky and unappealing without a well-set base.
To achieve a flawless makeup base, you must pick the right tool and base makeup products, as well as take good care of your skin.
Here is a step-by-step guide on how to create a makeup base for beginners.
Steps To Get The Perfect Makeup Base
When it comes to applying the perfect makeup base, it's not just about covering up your skin with layers of foundation, concealer, and priming and prep products.
Here are some tips on how you can achieve the perfect makeup base:
Step 1: Cleanse, because you should always begin your makeup application with a clean, refreshed face.
Step 2: For the perfect base makeup, follow your entire CTM routine (cleanse-tone-moisturise), and don't forget the toner.
Step 3: Applying a moisturiser regularly will help you achieve soft and smooth skin, basically, the perfect canvas for makeup.
Step 4: To achieve a smooth base for makeup, you should apply a gel-based primer after prepping your skin. The primer produces a blurred effect on your face, as well as extending the life of your makeup.
Step 5: Apply your foundation - this will help you achieve a flawless, streak-free complexion.
Step 6: Generally, it is advised to apply concealer after your foundation when layering your makeup base.
Step 7: If your makeup base products are not blended thoroughly, you can ruin the entire look, so add a foundation brush or blending sponge to your makeup base kit, if you do not already have one.
Step 8: Don't forget to set your coverage with a setting powder to prevent it from melting throughout the day, especially if you have oily skin.
Step 9: Purchasing a setting spray will enable your makeup to last longer, and refresh your look throughout the day. As the last step, just shake the bottle and spray it on your face, or spray it on your makeup brush before you apply your makeup base.
