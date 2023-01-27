Makeup Tips: How To Fix Cakey Makeup Without Taking It Off? Make Up Tips oi-Amritha K

In spite of your best efforts to create the perfect makeup look for yourself, you may be disappointed if you discover that - it has begun to resemble caked-on makeup.

It happens to the best of us - under the home light - you are a shining diva and now out in the club - you are left looking (not feeling atleast) like a clown.

Unfortunately, when you're wearing makeup, cakey makeup is a very real problem you have to contend with.

In case you find that your makeup tends to crease easily or appears cakey in appearance, there is a possibility that it could be the blender, the foundation, or a combination of it all.

If you find that your makeup tends to crease easily or seems cakey in appearance, the culprit could be one of these.

The main reason why makeup may appear cakey is that the foundation may be thick and has not blended as well as it should and if the consistency of the concealer is thick too, it could further exacerbate the problem when applied.

But worry not, because we are here to help you figure it out.

Fixing Cakey Makeup Without Removing It

Listed below are some tips on how to fix cakey makeup:

Tip 1: Make sure you use the right formula for your skin type. If you use a cream-based concealer for high coverage, top it with a light liquid foundation that blends easily.

Tip 2: The setting spray will fix cakey makeup - use a damp sponge to wipe over the entire face, removing all the extra powder and cakiness and allowing the natural oils to surface. Take a clean powder brush and buff the areas of the face that require attention if the cakey makeup is not too prominent.

Tip 3: It is not advisable to use a completely wet sponge as it exacerbates the cakiness. Even when using water-based sprays, it is important not to spray too close to the skin.

Tip 4: You should always begin with a small amount of product and build up from there. As a rule of thumb, never use a large amount at once. Always use a little at first and then see how you want the finish to look.

Tip 5: It is often the scenario that cakey makeup is accompanied by oily skin, so if either of those concerns you, make sure you keep blotting sheets on hand. If your makeup or skin look shiny, gently wipe it off using a sheet.

Tips 6: Use a face spray, serum, or toner containing squalane to hydrate your under-eye area - this is another tip to avoid cakey makeup. Simply spray the product onto your makeup sponge, dab off the excess, and press it gently under your eyes.

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, January 27, 2023, 23:45 [IST]