Just In
- 23 min ago Travel Horoscope 2023: Fulfil Your Long-Standing Travel Dreams This Year To Exotic Destinations
- 47 min ago Compassion Meditation: How To Show True Compassion Towards Yourself And Your Loved Ones
- 54 min ago Skincare Tips: Keeping Your Skin Healthy Between Seasons
- 1 hr ago Signs Of A Toxic Work Environment; How To Deal With It?
Don't Miss
- News Similar to Khanjawala accident, car hits scooty, drags rider for 350 meters in Delhi
- Movies Ishq Mein Ghayal: Launch Date To Fees, Here’s Everything To Know About Gashmeer, Karan Kundrra & Reem’s Show
- Finance Buy 5 Stocks That Can Soar Up To 60%: Motilal Oswal Top Stocks Recommendation
- Sports India vs New Zealand: Ranchi wicket surprises both Hardik Pandya and Mitchell Santner
- Technology Poco X5 Pro 5G Global Variant Listing Indicates A Rebranded Redmi Note 12 Series Smartphone
- Travel Tata, Infosys Showing Interest In Monument Mitra Scheme, Know What It Is
- Automobiles 2023 BMW X1 & iX1 India Launch Tomorrow – Here’s Everything You Should Know
- Education Professional Students' Summit-2023 to be held in Kerala
Makeup Tips: How To Fix Cakey Makeup Without Taking It Off?
In spite of your best efforts to create the perfect makeup look for yourself, you may be disappointed if you discover that - it has begun to resemble caked-on makeup.
It happens to the best of us - under the home light - you are a shining diva and now out in the club - you are left looking (not feeling atleast) like a clown.
Unfortunately, when you're wearing makeup, cakey makeup is a very real problem you have to contend with.
In case you find that your makeup tends to crease easily or appears cakey in appearance, there is a possibility that it could be the blender, the foundation, or a combination of it all.
If you find that your makeup tends to crease easily or seems cakey in appearance, the culprit could be one of these.
The main reason why makeup may appear cakey is that the foundation may be thick and has not blended as well as it should and if the consistency of the concealer is thick too, it could further exacerbate the problem when applied.
But worry not, because we are here to help you figure it out.
Fixing Cakey Makeup Without Removing It
Listed below are some tips on how to fix cakey makeup:
Tip 1: Make sure you use the right formula for your skin type. If you use a cream-based concealer for high coverage, top it with a light liquid foundation that blends easily.
Tip 2: The setting spray will fix cakey makeup - use a damp sponge to wipe over the entire face, removing all the extra powder and cakiness and allowing the natural oils to surface. Take a clean powder brush and buff the areas of the face that require attention if the cakey makeup is not too prominent.
Tip 3: It is not advisable to use a completely wet sponge as it exacerbates the cakiness. Even when using water-based sprays, it is important not to spray too close to the skin.
Tip 4: You should always begin with a small amount of product and build up from there. As a rule of thumb, never use a large amount at once. Always use a little at first and then see how you want the finish to look.
Tip 5: It is often the scenario that cakey makeup is accompanied by oily skin, so if either of those concerns you, make sure you keep blotting sheets on hand. If your makeup or skin look shiny, gently wipe it off using a sheet.
Tips 6: Use a face spray, serum, or toner containing squalane to hydrate your under-eye area - this is another tip to avoid cakey makeup. Simply spray the product onto your makeup sponge, dab off the excess, and press it gently under your eyes.
- make up tipsShower Makeup Is The Latest Viral Makeup Trend: Here’s How You Can Do It!
- make up tipsCold Girl Makeup: Recreate This New Makeup Trend In Easy Steps!
- make up tipsMakeup Tips Every Woman Over 40 Must Know
- make up tips5 Makeup Myths Debunked!
- make up tipsNew Year 2023: How To Party-Proof Your Makeup
- make up tipsLess-Is-More Makeup Look: Get Khushi Kapoor’s Look In Few Steps!
- make up tips10 Makeup Tips To Elevate Your Holiday Party Looks!
- make up tipsSmoky Eyes Like Katrina Kaif: Step-By-Step Guide
- make up tipsAditi Rao Hydari’s Evening Makeup Look: Steps To Recreate It
- make up tipsAlia Bhatt Makeup: Steps To Recreate Alia Bhatt's Glowy, Illuminated Look
- make up tipsAlia Bhatt's Dewy Makeup: How To Recreate It!
- make up tipsThe Baked Makeup Trend Is Dominating Social Media; Here's How You Can Do It