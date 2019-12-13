Just In
10 Make-up Myths That You Should Not Believe
Make-up is a world that fascinates many but also one that most of us don't have much idea about. We gather bits and pieces of information from various sources to make up for our lack of knowledge and step into the glittering world of make-up. And then there are the claims that make-up companies make. But, there is too much vague and incorrect information circulating around that sometimes it becomes difficult to distinguish what is right and what is wrong.
The beauty world has many false claims and promises floating around. And most of the times the make-up tricks we think are quick beauty fixes does not pan out as expected. To filter that out for you, today we bring to you the myths about make-up you might have come across and the truth behind them.
Myth 1- You Don’t Need To Apply The Foundation On Full Face
The foundation sets the base for the make-up. It is applied to provide an even tone to your skin and not to conceal any spots and blemishes, that is what concealer is there for. Applying foundation on certain areas of the face is never a great idea as the difference will be quite visible.
Myth 2- Darker Foundation Can Make You Look Tanned
Getting tanned might excite you, but using a darker foundation is not the way to achieve it. Applying a darker foundation will appear just that- a wrong foundation shade. So, always try to get a foundation shade that is close to your skin tone.
Myth 3- You Can Only Use Concealer With Foundation
Concealer is not the next step after foundation. You can very easily apply the concealer on a bare face. If you don't have very visible pigmentation, you don't need foundation. But, you can use concealer to hide your dark circles, and spots and blemishes on the face. Just ensure the shade matches your skin tone and that you blend it in completely.
Myth 4- When Going For An Eyebrow Pencil, Choose Black
Choosing a dark black eyebrow pencil is a mistake that many do. A black pencil will make-up your eyebrows look unnatural. You must always go for a shade lighter than your eyebrow hair. A dark brown pencil will work seamlessly with most of the Indian skin tones.
Myth 5- Applying Shimmer On The Inner Corner Of The Eyes To Make Them Pop Works For Everyone
You must have seen your favourite celebrity or beauty YouTuber do this trick and you're convinced that this is it. But, an important factor that we miss- the age factor. Highlighting the inner corner of the eyes is a great trick unless you have fine lines and wrinkles around your eyes. Then it highlights both your eyes and the signs of ageing.
Myth 6- Bronzer Is To Be Applied On The High Points Of The Face
The point of applying a product on the high point of your face is to make it evident when the light hits the face. Bronzer is used to warm up your face and sometimes to contour the face, not to highlight it. So, apply the bronzer on your cheeks and forehead.
Myth 7- Smile And Apply The Blush On The Apples Of Your Cheeks
This is not wrong, just not universal. As we grow old, our skin starts to sag. And thus, if you smile and put the blush when you release your smile, the placement of the blush is lower than expected. So, if you have loose and saggy skin, just apply the blush simply without protruding your cheeks.
Myth 8- Make-up Is The Cause Of Your Acne
Well, if you use expired products, sure! There are many causes or acne. Only applying make-up can't do it. Although, you shouldn't keep the make-up on for very long and shouldn't layer on make-up. This will clog your pores and would lead to various skin issues.
Myth 9- Expensive Products Are Always Better
Price doesn't guarantee quality. There are many luxury make-up products that get bad reviews. You don't have to spend a fortune to get a good make-up product. Yes, you might have a few hits and misses, but you definitely get some gems at very affordable prices.
Myth 10- Wash Your Face With Soap To Remove The Make-up
Washing your face with soap can be damaging to the skin. Soaps have higher pH as compared to the skin and can alter the natural pH of the skin. In any case, to completely remove the make-up you need to use a good make-up remover followed by a gentle cleanser.