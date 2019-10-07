Navratri 2019 Day 9: Make-up Looks To Complement Peacock Green Attire Make Up Tips oi-Monika Khajuria

And it is time for the celebrations to end. We are at day 9 on Navratri and the colour of the day is peacock green. If you're following the colour code for each day of Navratri, you might have prepared a peacock green attire for yourself. But, what about the make-up? This is a great colour to pair an exotic make-up look with. With the perfect make-up look, this vibrant colour of your dress will pop out even more and make you stand out from everyone.

So today, we bring to you two make-up looks- one subtle and one a little bit bold, to pair with the peacock green dress. Choose the one that you feel comfortable wearing and slay the last day of Navratri in style. Let's look at what these make-up looks are.

The Smokey Eye Make-up Look

This make-up look is for those who want to deck up but still want a muted look. This is a quick look that you can recreate in 5-10 minutes.

What you need

Tinted moisturiser

Eyebrow pencil

Brown eyeshadow

Black eyeliner

Black eye pencil

Blush

Nude brown lipstick

Black bindi

Blush brush

Fluffy eyeshadow brush

Steps to recreate the look

Apply the tinted moisturiser all over your face to get an even skin tone.

Using the eyebrow pencil, define and fill in your brows.

Moving to the eyes, take the eyeshadow on the fluffy brush and apply it all over your lid. Layer on the eyeshadow until you reach the intensity that you desire.

Line your upper lash line using the eyeliner.

Line your lower lash line with the eye pencil. You can be as subtle or as intense as you want with the eye pencil.

Apply the blush on your cheekbones.

Apply the lipstick on your lips.

To finish off the look, put the bindi on your forehead.

The Vibrant Make-up Look

This make-up look is for those who want to experiment a bit and go the bold route.

What you need

Primer

Foundation

Concealer

Setting powder

Eyebrow pencil

Burgundy eyeshadow

Black eyeliner

Black eye pencil

Blush

Highlighter

Nude beige lipstick

Blush brush

Beauty blender

Setting spray

Fluffy eyeshadow brush

Steps to recreate the look

Apply the primer on the T-zone of your face.

Apply the foundation all over your face and neck and blend it in using the damp beauty blender.

Apply the concealer under your eyes and blend it in using the same beauty blender.

Set the concealer immediately using the setting powder.

Using the eyebrow pencil, define and fill in your brows.

Moving to the eyes, take the burgundy eyeshadow on the fluffy brush and apply it all over your lid. Layer on the eyeshadow until you reach the intensity that you desire.

Line your upper lash line using the eyeliner.

Line your lower lash line and waterline with the eye pencil.

Apply the blush on your cheekbones.

Apply the highlighter on the high points of your face- your cheekbones, the tip and bridge of your nose and your cupid's bow.

Apply the lipstick on your lips to finish off the look.

Spritz some setting spray on your face to set the make-up in place.