Just In
- 1 hr ago Daily Horoscope: 07 October 2019
-
- 16 hrs ago Here Are The Bollywood Actors Who Impressed Us And Topped Our Best Dressed List Of The Week
- 18 hrs ago Navaratri 2019: Six Beautiful Pink Traditional Outfits From Bollywood Divas Wardrobe
- 19 hrs ago Elle Beauty Awards 2019: Anushka Sharma Charms In Nude Make-up
Don't Miss
- News HAL Apprenticeship for Engineering & Diploma passouts; Download HAL apprenticeship application form
- Technology Week 40, 2019 Launch Roundup: Samsung Galaxy A20s, Galaxy Fold, Microsoft Surface Pro X And More
- Movies Superstar Singer Grand Finale: Kolkata Girl Prity Bhattacharjee Bags The Trophy
- Sports IAAF World Athletics Championships 2019 Winners and Medal Table
- Automobiles Jawa Motorcycles Dealership Scam: Jawa Cautions Enthusiasts To Stay Away From Fraudsters
- Travel Know Some Famous Frozen Lakes In India!
- Finance 6 Things To Remember When Closing Credit Card Account
- Education October 2: Exclusive 150th Birth Eve Mahatma Gandhi Quotes And Views On Education 2019
Navratri 2019 Day 9: Make-up Looks To Complement Peacock Green Attire
And it is time for the celebrations to end. We are at day 9 on Navratri and the colour of the day is peacock green. If you're following the colour code for each day of Navratri, you might have prepared a peacock green attire for yourself. But, what about the make-up? This is a great colour to pair an exotic make-up look with. With the perfect make-up look, this vibrant colour of your dress will pop out even more and make you stand out from everyone.
So today, we bring to you two make-up looks- one subtle and one a little bit bold, to pair with the peacock green dress. Choose the one that you feel comfortable wearing and slay the last day of Navratri in style. Let's look at what these make-up looks are.
View this post on Instagram
Charbagh featuring the Nargis collection. Winter 2019 bridal. Jewellery Courtesy: Sabyasachi Heritage Jewelry collection @sabyasachijewelry For all enquiries, please mail us at customerservice@sabyasachi.com Photo Courtesy: Tarun Khiwal @tarun_khiwal Makeup and hair by @deepa.verma.makeup Model: @eugeniya.whitee Production: @bhavnaguptapatel for @oaktreepictures Location courtesy: City Palace, Karauli @karaulipalace #Sabyasachi #Charbagh #SabyasachiJewelry #TheWorldOfSabyasachi @bridesofsabyasachi
A post shared by Sabyasachi Mukherjee (@sabyasachiofficial) on
The Smokey Eye Make-up Look
This make-up look is for those who want to deck up but still want a muted look. This is a quick look that you can recreate in 5-10 minutes.
What you need
- Tinted moisturiser
- Eyebrow pencil
- Brown eyeshadow
- Black eyeliner
- Black eye pencil
- Blush
- Nude brown lipstick
- Black bindi
- Blush brush
- Fluffy eyeshadow brush
Steps to recreate the look
- Apply the tinted moisturiser all over your face to get an even skin tone.
- Using the eyebrow pencil, define and fill in your brows.
- Moving to the eyes, take the eyeshadow on the fluffy brush and apply it all over your lid. Layer on the eyeshadow until you reach the intensity that you desire.
- Line your upper lash line using the eyeliner.
- Line your lower lash line with the eye pencil. You can be as subtle or as intense as you want with the eye pencil.
- Apply the blush on your cheekbones.
- Apply the lipstick on your lips.
- To finish off the look, put the bindi on your forehead.
View this post on Instagram
Green for Today ❤❤❤ #danceindiadance
A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on
The Vibrant Make-up Look
This make-up look is for those who want to experiment a bit and go the bold route.
What you need
- Primer
- Foundation
- Concealer
- Setting powder
- Eyebrow pencil
- Burgundy eyeshadow
- Black eyeliner
- Black eye pencil
- Blush
- Highlighter
- Nude beige lipstick
- Blush brush
- Beauty blender
- Setting spray
- Fluffy eyeshadow brush
Steps to recreate the look
- Apply the primer on the T-zone of your face.
- Apply the foundation all over your face and neck and blend it in using the damp beauty blender.
- Apply the concealer under your eyes and blend it in using the same beauty blender.
- Set the concealer immediately using the setting powder.
- Using the eyebrow pencil, define and fill in your brows.
- Moving to the eyes, take the burgundy eyeshadow on the fluffy brush and apply it all over your lid. Layer on the eyeshadow until you reach the intensity that you desire.
- Line your upper lash line using the eyeliner.
- Line your lower lash line and waterline with the eye pencil.
- Apply the blush on your cheekbones.
- Apply the highlighter on the high points of your face- your cheekbones, the tip and bridge of your nose and your cupid's bow.
- Apply the lipstick on your lips to finish off the look.
- Spritz some setting spray on your face to set the make-up in place.