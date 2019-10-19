Katrina Kaif Has The Perfect Make-up Look To Rock A Beanie This Fall Season Make Up Tips oi-Monika Khajuria

It is finally fall season. With the leaves falling off the trees and a chill in the weather that makes you want to cuddle up, the fall season is magical. It is also the time to pull out the warm clothes and that includes a beanie. The beanie not only helps fight the chilly weather of the fall season, but it also makes up for an amazing style statement. But, what many ladies find difficult is how to dress up a beanie. Don't worry ladies. Katrina Kaif has the perfect solution for you.

Image Courtesy: Twittter account- Katty Kaif

The stunning actress has time and again rocked a beanie and hat in many of her movies and otherwise as well. Today, taking inspiration from one of her looks from the movie Bang Bang, we bring to you a make-up look that will help you charm everyone. The most important make-up item while you wear a beanie is a blush. You can go a little hard with your blush and add a rosy tint to your cheeks.

Image Courtesy: Weheartit

Another great piece of advice while you rock a beanie is to not go heavy or glittery on the eye make-up. Choose a matte eyeshadow a few shades darker to your skin tone and smoke up your eyelids. Coming to the eyeliner, go for a smudged eyeliner look. The trick here is to keep everything subtle and smudged and not sharp. Talking about the lip shade, opt for a rosy lip. Choose a pink shade that complements your skin tone and apply it on the lips. Also, never forget to fill in your brows. Defined and filled-in eyebrows can do a lot for your look.

With all these tips covered, let's now take a look at how you recreate this fresh, dewy and rosy make-up look of Katrina Kaif in a few simple steps. Check it out!

Image Courtesy: India Forums

Katrina's Make-up Look

What you need

Tinted moisturiser

Concealer

Setting powder

Blush

Brown eyeshadow

Silver glittery eyeshadow

Black kohl

Mascara

Smudge brush

Eyebrow pencil

Pink lipstick

Blush brush

Beauty blender

Setting spray

Steps to recreate the look

Apply a tinted moisturiser all over your face and blend it in using your fingers.

Spot conceal any marks or blemishes that you might have. If you have dark circles, apply the concealer under your eyes and blend it in using a damp beauty blender.

Set the concealer using setting powder.

Apply the blush to the apples of your cheeks.

Fill in your brows using the eyebrow pencil.

Moving to the eyes, apply the eyeshadow all over your lid and blend it well at the edges.

Apply the kohl on your upper and lower lash line and smudge it a little.

Apply a coat of mascara on your eyelashes.

Apply the lipstick on the lips to finish off the look.

Spritz some setting spray all over your face to set the make-up in place.

And there you go! This is a cute and refreshing make-up to glam up your beanie. It will take you a few minutes to create this look. So, go try this look and tell us in the comment section below how did you like this look!