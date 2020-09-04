Make-up Essentials Guide For The Busy Working Moms

1. Sheer Foundation To Start With A foundation is absolutely necessary to get an even skin tone. For a quick look, when you do not have much time to blend the foundation, go for a sheer foundation that gives you a little coverage and adds a glow to your face. It won't look heavy do you do not have to spend time worrying about making it look natural. When it comes to your foundation, getting the right shade is most important. While choosing your foundation, apply it on your jawline and drag it towards your neck. If it is barely visible, that's your shade.

2. Conceal Those Nasty Dark Circles You under eyes are the first place to reflect how tired you are. The dark circles and the puffy eyes make you look dull and tired. Foundation isn't enough to hide those nasty under-eye dark circles. What you need is concealer. After you have applied the foundation, apply the concealer under your eyes and over any marks or blemishes you want to hide. Use a damp beauty blender to blend the concealer. If dark circles aren't a problem for you, skip this step and make your routine even faster.

3. Compact Makes It All Better The problem with applying concealer is that it tends to crack after a few hours. The heavy formula of concealer needs you to set it in place. Don't worry. That is what setting powders are for. After you have blended the concealer, set it with some compact powder or setting powder. This prevents your concealer from becoming cakey. Setting powders also give you a smooth finish and can be used to touch up your make-up through the day, if you are planning to keep the make-up on.

4. Blush To Brighten Up Blushes are so underrated. There, we said it! Blushes are a great product to contour the face as well as add colour back to your face. A perfectly applied blush will make give you a subtle flushed look that appears amazing on your zoom meetings. To get the natural flushed look try not to go overboard with your blush. Begin with a soft touch and build it up. A blush should sit right on the apples of your cheeks. How To Hide Acne Scars With Make-up

5. The Glow Of Highlighter Don't spend hours and products to get the glowing look when a highlighter can do it in seconds. Highlighter is a girl's best friend. Just a brush of the product and you can be a glowing Goddess. Not the look you are going for, just a reminder. Highlighters are supposed to be used on the high points of your face. This way, when the light hits your face, you get the full feel of the product. When you are in a hurry, just brush up your cheeks, the tip of your nose and your cupid's bow with a highlighter.

6. Fluttery Lashes You do not have the time to fuss over perfecting the eyeliner. But mascara is a product that you don't need to think twice about. It gives you the most fluttery lashes and enhances your look without demanding the precision that eyeliner does. So, for your eyes, all you need to do is put on ample coats of mascara to take the attention to your eyes. There is no formula for getting a mascara right except that it should not look chunky.

7. Pouty Lips Pouty lips are the secret to a gorgeous look. The tricky part is finding the right shade for you. While nudes are in fashion, the wrong shade of nude can make you look washed out. So, try a bunch of stuff and decide the shades for you. When you are in a hurry, pull up your favourite shade and add a sexy pout to your look. If you are a beginner in make-up and not really sure which nude lip you want to go for, here's the trick- for fair skin tones, pink nudes look the best, beige and rose nude for wheatish skin and finally the brown nudes for the darker skin tone. Yes, nudes are not as easy to figure out as you think. If you have thin lips, overline your lips with a lip pencil to create that pout.