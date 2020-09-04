Just In
- 1 hr ago Teachers’ Day 2020: Some Top Gurus And Saints In Hindu Mythology
-
- 1 hr ago Kajal Aggarwal’s Simple Outfit Or Anasuya Bharadwaj’s Stylish Number, Which One Will You Prefer?
- 1 hr ago Khali Peeli Actor Ishaan Khatter’s On-Screen Fashion Explains His Diverse Characters
- 4 hrs ago Malavika Mohanan Gives Newly-Wed Bridal Vibes In Her Pretty Red Saree, On-Point Jewellery And Alta
Don't Miss
- Movies Sushmita Sen Wishes Daughter Renee On Her 21st Birthday; Writes, ‘What A Journey This Has Been’
- News Sandalwood drug racket: Ragini Dwivedi arrested by Bengaluru Crime Branch
- Finance Easy Ways to Reduce Equated Monthly Installments EMI
- Sports Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju visits ongoing cycling camp, elated to see elite cyclists resume training
- Automobiles Kia Sonet India Launch: First Compact-SUV Rolled Out Of Production Line
- Technology Samsung Galaxy A42 5G Price Officially Confirmed: Cheapest Galaxy 5G Smartphone?
- Travel 10 Most Scenic Places To Visit In Maharashtra In September
- Education JEE Main 2020 Dress Code Guidelines For Students
Make-up Essentials Guide For The Busy Working Moms
Make-up is a prized possession for women. There are two very strong reasons for that. First, it glams us up and makes us feel beautiful. Second, and more importantly, it helps us to fake a good nights sleep, when we are, in fact, tired. All you moms out there would completely relate to that.
Especially now that we are in a lockdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic, between your kids and your work, looking presentable for that very important zoom meeting can be a really huge task. We have good news for you! With just a few essential make-up products, you can fake a fresh face in just about minutes. Perfect for busy moms, right?
10 Tips For Flawless Foundation Application
Scroll down for your full-proof make-up essentials guide.
1. Sheer Foundation To Start With
A foundation is absolutely necessary to get an even skin tone. For a quick look, when you do not have much time to blend the foundation, go for a sheer foundation that gives you a little coverage and adds a glow to your face. It won't look heavy do you do not have to spend time worrying about making it look natural.
When it comes to your foundation, getting the right shade is most important. While choosing your foundation, apply it on your jawline and drag it towards your neck. If it is barely visible, that's your shade.
2. Conceal Those Nasty Dark Circles
You under eyes are the first place to reflect how tired you are. The dark circles and the puffy eyes make you look dull and tired. Foundation isn't enough to hide those nasty under-eye dark circles. What you need is concealer.
After you have applied the foundation, apply the concealer under your eyes and over any marks or blemishes you want to hide. Use a damp beauty blender to blend the concealer.
If dark circles aren't a problem for you, skip this step and make your routine even faster.
3. Compact Makes It All Better
The problem with applying concealer is that it tends to crack after a few hours. The heavy formula of concealer needs you to set it in place. Don't worry. That is what setting powders are for. After you have blended the concealer, set it with some compact powder or setting powder.
This prevents your concealer from becoming cakey. Setting powders also give you a smooth finish and can be used to touch up your make-up through the day, if you are planning to keep the make-up on.
4. Blush To Brighten Up
Blushes are so underrated. There, we said it! Blushes are a great product to contour the face as well as add colour back to your face. A perfectly applied blush will make give you a subtle flushed look that appears amazing on your zoom meetings.
To get the natural flushed look try not to go overboard with your blush. Begin with a soft touch and build it up. A blush should sit right on the apples of your cheeks.
5. The Glow Of Highlighter
Don't spend hours and products to get the glowing look when a highlighter can do it in seconds. Highlighter is a girl's best friend. Just a brush of the product and you can be a glowing Goddess. Not the look you are going for, just a reminder.
Highlighters are supposed to be used on the high points of your face. This way, when the light hits your face, you get the full feel of the product. When you are in a hurry, just brush up your cheeks, the tip of your nose and your cupid's bow with a highlighter.
6. Fluttery Lashes
You do not have the time to fuss over perfecting the eyeliner. But mascara is a product that you don't need to think twice about. It gives you the most fluttery lashes and enhances your look without demanding the precision that eyeliner does.
So, for your eyes, all you need to do is put on ample coats of mascara to take the attention to your eyes. There is no formula for getting a mascara right except that it should not look chunky.
7. Pouty Lips
Pouty lips are the secret to a gorgeous look. The tricky part is finding the right shade for you. While nudes are in fashion, the wrong shade of nude can make you look washed out. So, try a bunch of stuff and decide the shades for you. When you are in a hurry, pull up your favourite shade and add a sexy pout to your look. If you are a beginner in make-up and not really sure which nude lip you want to go for, here's the trick- for fair skin tones, pink nudes look the best, beige and rose nude for wheatish skin and finally the brown nudes for the darker skin tone. Yes, nudes are not as easy to figure out as you think.
If you have thin lips, overline your lips with a lip pencil to create that pout.
8. The Dewy End
All that is now left is the final touch up. To mesh everything together so that it looks more natural, spritz some setting spray on your face. A setting spray locks everything in place and you do not have to worry about your make-up moving or looking bad. It also adds a natural shine to your look.
So, that is it. All you need is these products to create a fast fuzz-free look We promise you would be amazed at the result of this minimum make-up guide. The trick to getting this make-up look right is to keep your favourite products in handy. Find the best foundation, lipstick and mascara and you won't have to worry about how the final look turns out.
With practice, it will take you only a few minutes to create a flawless look. On that note, remember to prep your skin before diving into the make-up process. It helps the products to glide on smoothly on your skin and give you a flawless finish. We hope this make-up essentials guide has helped you!