‘Lip Wings’ Are The New Makeup Trend That’s Going Viral And Here’s How You Can Nail It!

While most of us are still struggling to get the winged eyeliner equal in both the eyes, 'Lip Wings' have entered the beauty world and we can't keep calm. 'Lip wings' are the new viral makeup trend that shows the wings on the ends of lips, just like cat eyeliner. Bratz dolls from the early 2000s, which were famous for their flamboyant eye makeup and over-lined lips have inspired this trend. The new lip trend mimics the same and is all about exaggerating the natural lip shape with lip liner, giving it a wing effect. From a matte finish look to dark nineties look to super glossy effect, the influencers have been experimenting with the trend and taking Instagram on fire with their stunning looks. Take a look at some of the best videos we found so far. And here's the step-by-step guide of how you can ace the trend.

What you need

• Moisturiser or lip balm

• Pink or nude lipstick

• Lip liner (darker than the lipstick shade or go for black colour)

• Thin brush

• Lip gloss

Steps to follow

• Begin with moisturising your lips with moisturiser or lip balm.

• Apply lipstick on the lower and upper part of your lips.

• Now, pick the lip liner and start outlining the upper and lower part of your lips.

• Once you're done with the outlining part, create the wings at both ends.

• To create the wing, exaggerate the line to the corner of your lips and draw an upper flick, just how you do on your eyes.

• Keep the outline thick and bold.

• Now, take the thin brush and smudge the liner inside the lips. This will give your lips plumped-up and voluminous effect.

• Lastly, apply lip gloss to get the perfect pout or leave it as it is.

So, what do you think about this lip wings trend? Let us know that in the comment section.