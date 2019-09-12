Here Is How You Can Get Kareena Kapoor’s Beige Make-up Look For Dance India Dance Make Up Tips oi-Monika Khajuria

Kareena Kapoor has been winning us over with her each look as a judge in the dance reality show, Dance India Dance. The stunning diva never fails to impress and amaze us with her make-up looks. And for the latest episode of the show, Kareena went for a neutral beige look and we can't get over the way she made such a simple look and basic colour stand out so beautifully.

You might notice that in any make-up look that Kareena wears, contouring and lining the eyes are the two main things that lift up her look. Most of Karena's looks are basic but what prominent is the attention to detail. So for this look, Kareena went for a matte base. The contoured cheekbones, jawline and nose sculpted her face perfectly. Her eye look was quite basic but the purple eyeliner and voluminous lashes added depth to her eye look. It was a subtle addition to the look that had a not-so-subtle impact. Slight blush on the cheeks, filled-in brows and a nudish beige lip rounded off her staggering look.

We loved this look to bits. This is a look that one can wear on a casual day without feeling overly dressed. This is also a look that is perfect for a date night. And if you're interested in recreating this look here is how you can do that.

Kareena Kapoor's Beige Make-up Look

What you need

Primer

Matte foundation

Concealer

Setting powder

Soft pink blush

Contour

Beige eyeshadow

Brown eyeshadow

Black eyeliner

Purple eyeliner

Mascara

Eyebrow pencil

Beige lipstick

Beauty blender

Fluffy eyeshadow brush

Face Contour brush

Small contour brush

Blush brush

Setting spray

Steps to recreate the look

Apply a small amount of primer on the T-zone of your face and blend it in using dabbing motions.

Apply the foundation on your face. Blend it in using a damp beauty blender.

To conceal your dark circles and highlight the under-eye area, apply the concealer under your eyes and blend it in using the same damp beauty blender.

Using the setting powder, immediately set the concealer.

Dip the face contour brush in the contour palette, tap off the excess and use it to contour your cheekbones and jawline.

Next, dip the small contour brush in the contour palette, tap off the excess and use it to contour your nose.

Apply the blush on the apples of your cheeks.

Using the eyebrow pencil, define and fill in your brows.

Moving to the eyes, apply some concealer all over your lid. Blend it in using your fingertips.

Take the brown eyeshadow on the fluffy brush and apply it on your crease using back and forth motions until the colour is blended properly and there aren't any harsh lines left. Apply the eyeshadow to your lower lash line as well.

Now take the beige eyeshadow on the same brush and apply it all over your lid. You can layer on the eyeshadow until you get the intensity that you desire.

Line your upper lash line using the black eyeliner. Then, apply the purple eyeliner just on top of the black one.

Using the purple eyeliner, line your lower waterline.

Apply a coat of mascara on your eyelashes. Wait for it to dry before moving in with another coat.

Apply the lipstick to finish off the look.

Set the make-up using the setting spray all over your face.