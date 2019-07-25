How To Do Your Make-up For A Job Interview Make Up Tips oi-Monika Khajuria

So, you're ready for your interview! You've set your dress, complied all your documents and prepared yourself well for the eventful day ahead. But there is one thing that is still left to be considered. And that is how you're going to do your make-up.

While most of us don't think about this aspect of the job interview until the last moment, we assure you it isn't something to be ignored or taken lightly. Not only will it give you confidence, but it also makes an impact on the person taking your interview.

If you're well-dressed with a soft and professional make-up, it gives a positive impression to the interviewer. The most important thing that you need to remember while getting ready for an interview is to keep it soft, neutral and natural. Wear shades that are similar to your skin tone. Don't layer the make-up on your face or your make-up might turn cakey by the end of the day and we're sure you wouldn't want that.

And if you're still not sure how to wear your make-up for the interview, here is a simple make-up tutorial that is perfect to wear to a job interview. Take a look!

The Job Interview Make-up Look

Step 1: Primer

Start with a primer. A primer helps to close the skin pores and the make-up to glides smoothly on your face. As your interview might last a long time, primer also the make-up to stay on for long.

Take a small amount of primer and using dabbing motions apply it on the T-zone of your face.

Step 2: Foundation/BB Cream

The foundation helps to provide an even tone to your skin. Choose a foundation that is an exact match of your skin tone. Many make a mistake of choosing a foundation that is way darker than their skin tone.

If you feel you don't need much coverage, go ahead with a BB cream. It will give you a more natural look.

Apply the foundation/BB cream on your face and blend it in using a damp beauty blender.

Step 3: Concealer

If you have any dark circles, a concealer can help you to cover them up and brighten the under-eye area. It is also helpful to conceal any marks or spots that you might have. If you don't want to layer on the concealer, just using spot concealing to hide the marks and spots.

Apply the concealer under your eyes in an inverted triangle shape and blend it in using the same damp beauty blender.

Step 4: Setting powder

If you've applied the concealer, it is necessary to set it using some setting powder. This helps the concealer from creasing.

After you've applied the concealer, immediately apply the setting powder over it.

Step 5: Blush

A blush works wonderfully to give that natural flush to your cheeks and to add colour to your face. Make sure that you go for a light blush though and that it matches with the colour of your cheekbones. And if you get naturally flushed in a stressful situation like an interview and it's quite evident, we suggest you to go very light on the blush.

Dip a brush in the blush, tap off the excess and apply it on your cheekbones with a light hand.

Step 6: Eyebrow pencil

After you apply the base, your eyebrows tend to look lighter. An eyebrow pencil helps to add colour to your brows.

Using an eyebrow pencil, fill in your brows in the direction of the eyebrow hair growth.

Step 7: Eyeshadow

Moving to the eyes, adding some colour to the eyes helps to add dimension to your look. But, be careful while choosing the eyeshadow shade. Take an eyeshadow shade that is similar to your skin tone or one that is a shade or two darker than your skin tone. Nude colours should be your prime choice.

Take the eyeshadow on a fluffy brush and apply it all over your lid. Blend the edges well to avoid any harsh lines.

Step 8: Eyeliner

Eyeliner is an important part of the make-up. And done right, it can enhance your look like no other. For a professional look, your eyeliner should be thin and clean.

Using the eyeliner thinly line your upper lash line. Tightline your eyes as well.

Step 9: Mascara

Mascara can complete your eye look. Wearing mascara for the interview is fine, just remember not to overdo it. Your mascara shouldn't look clumped. Before you coat your lashes, remove rub the wand against the top of the mascara tube to get rid of the excess product.

Step 10: Lipstick

The last thing that you need to do is apply the lipstick. Similar to your eyeshadow, choose a lipstick shade that matches your skin tone and makes the make-up look natural. Just a tint of colour on your lips will also do the job.

Use a lip liner for a defined shape, if you want and top it off with the lipstick of your choice.