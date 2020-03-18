This Make-up Artist Gives Us The Hottest Instagram Beauty Trend Of The Season! Make Up Tips oi-Monika Khajuria

Thanks to social media, make-up has crossed boundaries and reach the common folks like us! Make-up on Instagram has become a huge thing. And with that, we also have started imbibing make-up in our daily routines. From work make-up to party make-up, we are trying on all kinds of beauty looks. Make-up, which was earlier limited to the celebrities and was just a source of inspiration for us, is now so much more. And much of the credit for this goes to the make-up artists on the social media who made this possible. One such make-up artist- Lauren B. Brown- has given us the hottest Instagram beauty trend of the season.

A make-up artist is someone who with his creativity and skills makes you look your best. And some of the very talented of the bunch have become viral on social media, especially Instagram. And Lauren B's make-up has been appreciated and talked about on the Gram a lot. Why is that and what is this make-up trend? Let's find out!

Who Is Lauren B. Brown?

Lauren is a talented make-up artist who enjoys a following of 80.2Kon Instagram. She is an active Instagram user and keeps on posting some amazing make-up looks for her followers. As you scroll through her page, you will a wide variety of make-up looks, from face make-up to eye make-up, that the artist has shared on her page. A make-up artist who seems to love delving into colourful looks introduced the #Gram to a new trend which people are going crazy for.

What Is This Viral Make-up Trend?

The make-up trend we are talking about is matching your eyelashes colour with your lip shade. Yep, you got that right! In a series of pictures posted by the make-up artist, you can see her in different make-up looks with matching lip shade and eyelash colour. In the picture above, you can see her wearing a purple lip shade with purple eyelashes and gold eye make-up. Isn't the trend amazing? And the best part- she uses vibrant colours that you just can't miss to create these looks. These vibrant shades are perfect for the summer season just around the corner.

How To Create This Look?

Now of loved this look and are wondering how exactly to get this look, don't worry! The make-up artist shared her secret trick with her followers in a quick Instagram video post. It is an easy two-step process that requires fake eyelashes, liquid lipstick and matte eyeshadow.

The first step is to coat the fake eyelashes with the liquid lipstick you are wearing. The second step is to set the lipstick with the matte eyeshadow in the same shade as your lipstick. Pop this lashes on, put on the lipstick and you are done! It is that easy.

What are your thoughts about this make-up trend? Do you like it? Are you tempted to try it? Let us know in the comment section below.