Breast Contouring - A Make-up Trick To Create The Illusion Of Bigger Breasts

Breasts are an important part of a women's personality. And like make-up, breast trends also change with time. Earlier where women with smaller boobs were considered lucky, now women with bigger boobs are considered blessed. But, there are many of us out there who never made it past the A size. We then try various techniques like an oil massage or even boob surgery in some cases to get fuller and bigger boobs.

But, did you know that you can make your breasts look bigger without having to undergo any painful or uncomfortable process? Yep, you got that right. This can be with the help of a make-up trick known as breast contouring. This technique is gaining popularity and stars from Bollywood to Hollywood has used it. And today, we are here to talk about this trick and tell you how you can do it in a few simple steps. Let's begin, shall we?

What Is Contouring?

You all might be well-familiar with the concept of contouring your face. And for those unfamiliar with it, contouring is a make-up technique that is meant to be done on the face. It is used to define, sculpt and sharpen your face. It is done mainly on your cheekbones, jawline and nose.

To contour the face, contour powder or cream is used that is usually 1-2 shades darker than your skin tone. It needs precise brush strokes and excellent blending skills.

What Is Breast Contouring?

Like the way you contour your face, you can contour your boobs as well. The difference is that while face contour is done to make your face slimmer, breast contouring does the opposite of that. Breast contouring is the make-up trick that can give the illusion of having bigger boobs. What you need to learn is the art of playing with shades darker to your skin tone.

How to Do Breast Contouring?

Breast contouring involves a series of 6-7 steps. Here is how you can do breast contouring.

1. Use concealer/contour to carve out your breasts

The first thing that you need to do is carve out your breasts. You can use a concealer or contour 2-3 shades darker than your skin tone to do that. You basically need to create shadows using the darker shades. To do that, lift up your breasts a little so that you have a clear view of your cleavage. Using the contour stick or palette, draw a U-shape on each of your breasts. Join them at the centre of your cleavage.

2. Highlight the breasts with a lighter contour

After you have created a shadow using the contour, you need to highlight the top of your breast. For that, use a cool-toned contour/concealer lighter than your skin tone to do that. Apply it under the U-shape that you have created.

3. Blend well

Blending is a technique that is crucial for a perfect breast contouring. After you have carved and highlighted your breasts, using a blending brush blend it well. Blend the lighter shade first followed by the darker shade. Use up and down motions to blend the colour in. You can use a beauty blender for a perfect blend as well.

4. Set the concealer/contour

Now that you have blend in the contour, set it with some setting powder. This prevents creasing and makes it look natural.

5. Underscore the collarbone and neck as well

You need to contour your collarbone and neck as well for the contouring to look more prominent. To do that, put two stripes on your collarbone and two down your neck using contour 2-3 shades darker than your skin tone. Use a brush to seamlessly blend it into your skin.

6. Set it with some powder

Again, as before, set the contoured area with some setting powder to provide a natural look.

7. Highlight the top of your breasts

The last step is to highlight your breast. Using a brush and some highlighter, highlight the top of your breasts and your collarbones. This helps pop your breasts and collarbone more and boosts the illusion of bigger boobs.

Practice Is All You Need!

This is a great trick to make your breasts look bigger. However, you might not get the perfect shape and the effect if you don't take your time blending in everything together. So, all you need is practice. It will take you a few tries to perfect this technique. Or maybe you will just nail it at the first go. Try it and find out!