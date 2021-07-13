Exclusive: Jalebi Actress Digangana Suryavanshi Shows Off Flawless Skin In Minimal makeup Make Up Tips oi-Boldsky Desk

Jalebi actress Digangana Suryavanshi who's known for her phenomenal acting skills recently posted pictures of her on her social media and her fans are going gaga over how flawless the actress looks with barely any makeup.

The pretty actress has always worn minimal to almost no makeup, owing to her naturally glowing skin. In her latest pictures, the actress looks dewy fresh with minimal makeup that accentuates her features. From nude lipstick to subtle contouring, the actress is slaying the minimalistic look.

For her outfit, the actress paired up an elegant, peach-toned lacey top with a pleated black skirt. For the jewellery, the actress kept it low-key with small gold earrings. The actress also seems to have gotten highlights to her long, dreamy hair; which adds to the perfection.

Digangana is currently in Hyderabad shooting for her untitled film alongside Sundeep Kishan, Priya Varrier and Varalaxmi. The actress will also soon be seen in the big banner film Seetimaarr opposite Gopichand. The actress is also shooting for the Bollywood film, The Battle of Bhima Koregaon where she'll be seen playing a warrior princess opposite actor Arjun Rampal.