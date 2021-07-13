Just In
- 1 hr ago Alaya F sets the internet afire with an all-white ensemble!
- 2 hrs ago Janhvi Kapoor In Beige And Nora Fatehi In White, Whose Bodycon Dress Did You Like More?
- 3 hrs ago Deepika Padukone’s Latest Casual Fashion Look Is What We Want To Rock Right Away
- 17 hrs ago Sara Ali Khan’s Chikankari Suit And Gamosa Is Winning The Social Media
Don't Miss
- News NHRC panel submits final report on Bengal post-poll violence
- Automobiles Jawa Special Edition Bikes Launched In India At Rs 1.93 Lakh: Khakhee & Midnight Grey Colours
- Movies Naseeruddin Shah Gets Criticised For His Remarks On Dilip Kumar; Says The Latter Didn't Bother To Groom Anyone
- Sports Dilip Tirkey has inspired my village to look at Hockey as engine of change, says Amit Rohidas
- Technology Tecno To Launch Pova 2 Budget Smartphone With A Massive 7,000mAh Battery & 48MP Quad Camera
- Finance 2 ‘Buy' Calls By ICICI Direct For Quick Gains In Near Term
- Education IISc KVPY Scholarship For School And College Students, Here’s How To Apply
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Assam In July
Exclusive: Jalebi Actress Digangana Suryavanshi Shows Off Flawless Skin In Minimal makeup
Jalebi actress Digangana Suryavanshi who's known for her phenomenal acting skills recently posted pictures of her on her social media and her fans are going gaga over how flawless the actress looks with barely any makeup.
The pretty actress has always worn minimal to almost no makeup, owing to her naturally glowing skin. In her latest pictures, the actress looks dewy fresh with minimal makeup that accentuates her features. From nude lipstick to subtle contouring, the actress is slaying the minimalistic look.
For her outfit, the actress paired up an elegant, peach-toned lacey top with a pleated black skirt. For the jewellery, the actress kept it low-key with small gold earrings. The actress also seems to have gotten highlights to her long, dreamy hair; which adds to the perfection.
Digangana is currently in Hyderabad shooting for her untitled film alongside Sundeep Kishan, Priya Varrier and Varalaxmi. The actress will also soon be seen in the big banner film Seetimaarr opposite Gopichand. The actress is also shooting for the Bollywood film, The Battle of Bhima Koregaon where she'll be seen playing a warrior princess opposite actor Arjun Rampal.