Dua Lipa Makeup: Get Dewy Makeup Like The ‘One Kiss’ Singer Make Up Tips oi-Amritha K

There is no doubt in my mind that Dua Lipa is one of pop music's brightest stars at the moment. With two award-winning albums under her belt, it looks like the Albanian all-star will not be stopped anytime soon.

There is no denying that Dua Lipa is always dishing out dewy looks, and her Instagram posts are proof of that. However, we will try to replicate Dua Lipa's look today.

The dewy makeup look has gotten a lot of attention this season, especially within the Hollywood industry where stars have been using it religiously all season long to enhance their natural features and -of course-feel great. Lots of celebs have been using this look religiously all year!

Dua Lipa Dewy Makeup

Here is how you can get Dua Lipa's dewy makeup look:

Step 1: Pick Your Matte Primer

For the perfect canvas to create a glowing, non-greasy look, you need to prime your skin with a matte primer instead of an illuminating one. This might seem counterintuitive, but it is very important. Select a makeup formula that creates a smooth base for makeup and prevents shine from hampering your radiant look. Choose a makeup formula that is slip-resistant and guarantees that your makeup will last for hours.

Step 2: Apply Your Foundation

It's time to get dewy. Use a damp beauty sponge to apply an illuminating, lightweight foundation to your face using the damp sponge, so that the makeup will go on smoothly and lightly. You can use cream concealer if you need to cover any spots or blemishes on your skin by blending it in well.

Step 3: Add Some Blush

The key to achieving luminous skin is to keep your blush in check: don't go overboard, and blend well. To look naturally flushed, we recommend using a shimmery peach shade, which is flecked with gold and orange shimmer, and applying it just to the apples of your cheeks.

Step 4: Add Some Lip Gloss

Make sure to finish off your look with a glossy lip. A few swipes of a lip gloss will give you a glossy, juicy-lip appearance that will last for days.

Step 5: Spray It Down

Lastly, in order to complete the glow-inducing look, use a non-mattifying setting spray to finish the look. Using a setting spray will ensure that your makeup stays in place and give you a glowing appearance.

That's it, you're all done!

Story first published: Monday, December 19, 2022, 22:34 [IST]