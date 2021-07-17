Disha Parmar Steals The Show With Her Soft And Glowing Bridal Makeup; Here’s The Step-By-Step Guide Make Up Tips oi-Aayushi Adhaulia

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar tied the knot yesterday on 16 July and now the pictures from their dreamy wedding are breaking the internet. Disha, who made headlines for her Mehendi-day look, stole the show totally with her bridal makeup on her wedding day. The actress went for soft and glowing makeup and looked extremely beautiful bride. Her wedding makeup was highlighted by brown lids, fluttery eyelashes, coral blush, and matte nude lipstick. If you are a 2021 bride and you loved this makeup look of Disha Parmar, here's a step-by-step guide on how you can recreate it.

What you need

• Moisturiser

• Sun-screen

• Primer

• Foundation

• Concealer

• Setting powder

• Contour

• Coral-peach blush

• Highlighter

• Matte brown eye shadow

• Terracotta eye shadow

• Flat eye shadow brush

• Smokey black eye pencil

• False eyelashes

• Mascara

• Eyebrow pencil

• Matte nude lipstick

• Nude lip liner

• Blush brush

• Contour brush

• Beauty blender

• Setting spray

Steps to follow

• Firstly, hydrate your skin with the moisturiser. Use sunscreen only if you are having day wedding.

• Now, apply the primer on the entire face and blend it properly using the fingertips. Wait for a few minutes till it gets absorbed completely.

• Next, apply the foundation on your face and neck. Blend it well using the beauty blender.

• Apply the pea-size amount of concealer all over your lids and under your eyes and blend it in using the damp beauty blender.

• Immediately dab some setting powder over the concealer to set it in place.

• Softly contour your cheekbones and nose, using the contour brush.

• Blush up the apple of your cheeks with a blush brush and coral-peach blush.

• Moving on to the eyes, dip some matte brown eye shadow on the flat eye shadow brush and apply it all over your lids and crease part. Take time in blending, until you get the desired intensity.

• Drag the same eye shadow to your inner corners, outer corners, and to your lower lash line as well.

• On the top of brown lids, add a tint of terracotta eye shadow, from the same flat brush.

• Use smokey black eye pencil to highlight your lower waterline.

• With the same smokey black eye pencil, draw a thin line on your upper lash line.

• Stick a pair of false eyelashes to your original lashes and apply a nice coat of mascara on it.

• Fill and define your brows, using the eyebrow pencil.

• Apply the highlighter on the high points of your face - the cheekbones, the tip and the bridge of your nose, and your cupid's bow.

• Fill in your lips using nude lip liner.

• Finish off the look by applying matte nude lipstick.

• Lastly, set your make-up in place by spritzing some setting spray on your face.

So, what do you think about the bridal makeup look of Disha Parmar? Let us know that in the comment section.

Credits: Israni Photography

Story first published: Saturday, July 17, 2021, 13:36 [IST]