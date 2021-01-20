Just In
- 49 min ago Tandav Actress Gauahar Khan Looks Resplendent In Her Velvet Suit; Perfect For Festive Events
-
- 1 hr ago All The Possible Symptoms Of Low Blood Sugar Levels (Hypoglycemia)
- 1 hr ago Giorgia Andriani Looks Like A Celestial Queen In Her Crown-Like Hairdo But Her Nail Paint Steals The Limelight
- 1 hr ago Paava Kadhaigal: An Exercise In Scandalizing A Complacent Audience By Appropriating Trauma
Don't Miss
- News Farm laws: Congress leaders detained after trying to lay siege to Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru
- Movies Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega’s Last Episode To Be Aired On January 26, 2021
- Sports Thailand Open: HS Prannoy fights through pain to upset Jonatan Christie
- Finance 10 Best 2-Year FDs With Good Returns Up To 7%
- Automobiles Toyota Fortuner Facelift Deliveries Begin In India: Here Are All Details
- Technology Scientists Might Know How To Power Off-Earth Colonies From Black Holes
- Education SSC GD Constable Final Result 2018, Download Final Merit List PDF At ssc.nic.in
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Uttarakhand In January 2021
Ananya Panday Turns ‘Wannabe Kendall Jenner’ As She Strikes Quirky Poses In Subtle Makeup And Top Knot Bun
Bollywood actress Ananya Panday is just a few films old but within two years, she has gained a lot of fame and recognition. More than films, she is admired for her fashionable and makeup looks. Though the actress has got a lot of fan following but do you know who is actually Ananya Panday's inspiration? It's none other than American supermodel Kendall Jenner and she even admitted it in her latest post.
Recently, Ananya Panday had an amazing photoshoot for Bazaar India magazine and she lately posted a couple of pictures on her Instagram, where she was seen striking quirky poses and flaunting her chic makeup and hairdo. Sharing the pictures, the diva called herself, 'wannabe Kendall Jenner'. So, let us take a close look at her make-up and hairstyle that impressed us.
So, in all the pictures, Ananya Panday was seen nailing a cute hairstyle, called top knot bun. To create it, she firstly tied all her tresses into a high ponytail. She divided her ponytail into two sections and twisted them on one another. The diva then wrapped it around the base of her ponytail and secured it with hairpins.
Coming to her make-up, the Khaali Peeli actress kept her base warm and flawless and sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Her brows were well-filled and defined while her eye make-up was very subtle. She applied black kohl on her waterline, a thin line of black eyeliner on her upper lash line, and light-hued eye shadow on her lids and crease. A good coat of mascara on her eyelashes upped her look. Ananya blushed up the apple of her cheeks while with light-pink lip shade, she wrapped up her look.
Talking about her outfit, well, Ananya flaunted two looks. Her first look showed her in an off-white jacket, which was accentuated by different blue, black, and orange patterns. She layered her jacket with a black high-neck top and accessorised her look with gold-toned hoops and silver-toned neck piece. In the second picture, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actress was seen decked up in a high-neck black number that featured sharp pleats.
Ananya made different quirky poses in all the three pictures. In the first one, she showed off her talent of touching her upper lip with her tongue. The second picture was quite creative. It showed the hand of some other person doing a bit of touch-up to her eyebrows. In the last one, she held her eyes up and looked diagonally.
So, what do you think about this look of Ananya Panday? Let us know that in the comment section.
Pic Credits: Ananya Panday's Instagram