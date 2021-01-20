Ananya Panday Turns ‘Wannabe Kendall Jenner’ As She Strikes Quirky Poses In Subtle Makeup And Top Knot Bun Make Up Tips oi-Aayushi Adhaulia

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday is just a few films old but within two years, she has gained a lot of fame and recognition. More than films, she is admired for her fashionable and makeup looks. Though the actress has got a lot of fan following but do you know who is actually Ananya Panday's inspiration? It's none other than American supermodel Kendall Jenner and she even admitted it in her latest post.

Recently, Ananya Panday had an amazing photoshoot for Bazaar India magazine and she lately posted a couple of pictures on her Instagram, where she was seen striking quirky poses and flaunting her chic makeup and hairdo. Sharing the pictures, the diva called herself, 'wannabe Kendall Jenner'. So, let us take a close look at her make-up and hairstyle that impressed us.

So, in all the pictures, Ananya Panday was seen nailing a cute hairstyle, called top knot bun. To create it, she firstly tied all her tresses into a high ponytail. She divided her ponytail into two sections and twisted them on one another. The diva then wrapped it around the base of her ponytail and secured it with hairpins.

Coming to her make-up, the Khaali Peeli actress kept her base warm and flawless and sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Her brows were well-filled and defined while her eye make-up was very subtle. She applied black kohl on her waterline, a thin line of black eyeliner on her upper lash line, and light-hued eye shadow on her lids and crease. A good coat of mascara on her eyelashes upped her look. Ananya blushed up the apple of her cheeks while with light-pink lip shade, she wrapped up her look.

Talking about her outfit, well, Ananya flaunted two looks. Her first look showed her in an off-white jacket, which was accentuated by different blue, black, and orange patterns. She layered her jacket with a black high-neck top and accessorised her look with gold-toned hoops and silver-toned neck piece. In the second picture, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actress was seen decked up in a high-neck black number that featured sharp pleats.

Ananya made different quirky poses in all the three pictures. In the first one, she showed off her talent of touching her upper lip with her tongue. The second picture was quite creative. It showed the hand of some other person doing a bit of touch-up to her eyebrows. In the last one, she held her eyes up and looked diagonally.

So, what do you think about this look of Ananya Panday? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Ananya Panday's Instagram