Just In
- 1 hr ago From Artificial Food Colours To MSG, Here Are Common Food Additives You Should Avoid
-
- 2 hrs ago Stressed During Lockdown? Dark Chocolate, Herbal Tea And Garlic Can Help You Feel Better
- 8 hrs ago Happy Birthday Mrunal Thakur: Her 5 Fashionable Looks That Proves She Is New Style Icon In The Town
- 9 hrs ago Happy Birthday Taapsee Pannu: Her Top 5 Stunning Sarees Which We Want To Invest In
Don't Miss
- Technology New itel Wireless Earpods ITW-60 Introduced In India: Should You Buy?
- Movies Hardik Pandya Shares First Picture Of His & Natasa Stankovic's Baby Boy; Calls Him Blessing From God
- Automobiles Government Issues Notification To Bring Helmets Under Bureau Of Indian Standards
- News US hits China for rights abuses in Xinjiang
- Finance Here's Why You Haven't Received LPG Subsidy For 3 Months
- Sports BC Cricket Championship: All you need to know: Schedule, Timing, Teams, Live Streaming
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Kerala In August 2020
- Education Kargil Vijay Diwas Quotes In English For Students
Ananya Panday Paints The Town Red With Instagram's Latest Challenge!
The lockdown has been hard on one and all. Most of us have resorted to a strict cocktail of sweatpants, comfy tees, makeup (restricted to video calls!), and greasy hair. Well, not anymore! As the world celebrated Lipstick Day earlier this week, makeup enthusiast and Bollywood Diva Ananya Panday initiated Instagram's latest #RedAndReadyAgain challenge - because there's nothing a red lipstick can't solve!
The Lakme India brand ambassador who has been missing her daily dose of makeup just like the rest of us, took to Instagram challenging her followers to spice up their day with their favourite red lip color. Within no time, the internet was buzzing with women slaying Lakme's #RedAndReadyAgain challenge with the ultimate red pout.
Ananya was soon joined by Bollywood Actresses Mrunal Thakur and Karishma Sharma sharing sultry red looks.
And, the industry's biggest beauty influencers weren't far behind with the likes of Santoshi Shetty, Debasree Banerjee, and House of Misu sharing their own take on being #RedAndReadyAgain!