Alia Bhatt Makeup Tutorial: Get Her Sleek Ponytail-Glossy Makeup Look Make Up Tips oi-Amritha K

Alia Bhatt's recent looks are a great source of inspiration if you are looking for a make-up look to channel your inner diva at the weekend party. With a sleek ponytail and a subtly glossy makeup, Alia looked like an extremely sophisticated disco ball.

The ponytail is a go-to hairstyle for bad hair days, from the gym to the red carpet.

The thing is, this is not your average pony, and achieving that sleek appearance requires a lot of effort - but hear me out, with some effort you can make it look like what you see on IG (really) and not just like an egg with some hair brushed back.

Alia Bhatt Makeup Tutorial

This is just the perfect look for your evening out or your New Year party! Its that glam!

Alia Bhatt's Glossy Makeup: Steps to recreate it

Step 1: To achieve radiant skin like Bhatt's, make sure you use moisturising products. Massage a rich cream over your face and neck.

Step 2: To add extra coverage, apply a concealer over any spots, blemishes, and under the eyes. Mix a highlighting cream with your favourite liquid foundation and use a stippling brush to apply it to the skin.

Step 3: Using a finely milled translucent powder, set the concealer and the T-zone area.

Step 4: Fill gaps and sparse areas with a cool-toned brow powder, then brush through with a clear or tinted brow gel.

Step 5: Use a chocolate-toned pencil eyeliner to line the eyes as well.

Step 6: Then use a neutral eyeshadow palette and diffuse a warm bronze eyeshadow across your eyelids with a shimmery finish. You can also use a pencil brush to apply the same shade along the lower lash line. To brighten up the eyes, use the champagne shade on a small brush and place it in the inner corners.

Step 7: Blend any sharp edges with a blending brush.

Step 8: For a natural look, use a brown mascara to curl your lashes and comb them through.

Step 9: Using a contouring product in a shade that suits you, softly sculpt the cheekbones, swiping the colour along the hollows of your cheeks and blending until it appears seamless.

Step 10: On the high points of the face, use a cream highlighter, and on the apples of the cheeks, use a peachy blush.

Step 11: Finish the makeup by applying a warm-nude lipstick and blotting excess shine.

Alia Bhatt Ponytail Look: Steps to recreate it

Step 1: Start by prepping your hair with a styling cream in order to create Alia Bhatt's sleek ponytail.

Step 2: To ensure that your hair is smooth and shiny, part your hair in the middle and blow-dry it.

Step 3: Then, using a brush, smooth your hair into a low ponytail and secure it with a hair tie.

Step 4: To tame flyaways, use a comb after spraying some hair spray.

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, December 29, 2022, 23:18 [IST]