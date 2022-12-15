Aditi Rao Hydari’s Evening Makeup Look: Steps To Recreate It Make Up Tips oi-Amritha K

Despite not even trying, Aditi Rao Hydari is exquisite. She is every beauty synonym that falls under the umbrella of beauty. I may be fangirling a little too much here, but who can complain anyway?

If you were not already excited for the holidays and all the parties you have to attend along with it, you will be after you have had a long look at this makeup look Aditi Rao Hydari wore for a recent film promotion.

Aditi Rao Hydari's Evening Makeup Look

Here are some steps you can follow to achieve Aditi Rao Hydari's bronzy lids and matte pink lips.

Step 1: First, prepare your skin by applying a rich moisturiser or hydrating primer.

Step 2: Next, apply a luminous-finish stick foundation to the areas of your face that need coverage and blend it in with a brush or a damp sponge. Pat and blend a concealer with medium to full coverage under the eyes and on any blemishes you wish to conceal.

Step 3: Once the makeup has been applied, a light layer of translucent powder should be applied only to the areas that tend to become oily, such as the nose, forehead, chin, etc. Also, make sure your concealer is lightly set under the eyes to prevent creases.

Step 4: In order to define and fill in gaps in your eyebrows, take an eyebrow pencil and brush it into place. Once you have filled in the gaps, use a tinted gel to comb them through.

Step 5: Apply a warm bronze-gold cream eyeshadow in a warm shade across your lids, blending into the eye sockets, after priming your lids with concealer. To create a subtle winged shape on your lids, use a crease brush dipped in a matte warm brown eyeshadow to define the outer corners.

Step 6: For added definition, sweep the same brown eyeshadow along the lower lash line as well.

Step 7: Curl your lashes and apply two coats of a lengthening and volumizing mascara in a pure black shade concentrating on the top lashes and leaving the bottom lashes bare. You may also enhance the effect of the mascara by adding a few individual false eyelashes to the centre and corners of your eyelids.

Step 8: Add colour and warmth to the face by applying a peach blush to the apples of the cheeks and blending the colour upward towards the temples. Using a rosy, shimmery highlighting powder, highlight the high points of the cheekbones as well as under the arches of the eyebrows.

For the lips

Step 1: Use a lip pencil in a pink-nude shade to line your lips.

Step 2: As a final touch, apply a velvety matte lipstick in a warm rosy hue to complete the look.

Step 3: Once the first coat has been applied, blot it and apply a second coat.

And you are good to go!

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, December 15, 2022, 19:20 [IST]