12 Make-up Hacks To Make Your Life Easier

Make-up is something most of us love. Well, who doesn't love dressing up? But what many of us aren't overly fond of is spending a great deal of time in the process of make-up. And then there are certain things that you always struggle with. Applying mascara, for instance, is something we always mess up. And then we struggle to make it right.

There are certain make-up hacks that can save you all that hassle. And in this article today, we have compiled a list of these make-up hacks just for you. These hacks will save you a ton of time and effort and make your life a tad bit easier. So, without further ado, let's get started and see what these make-up hacks are!

1. Use An Ice Cube For Flawless Application

Rubbing an ice cube on your face before you start applying the make-up is a great hack that ensures a flawless make-up application.

Rub an ice cube on your face and pat dry. This will help close your pores and tighten your skin and thus lead to smooth application.

2. Best Way To Use Concealer For Dark Circles

Tired and sleepless nights can give you dark circles. And every morning you try to hide them using a concealer, but somehow it just doesn't work as efficiently as you'd think. Well, maybe the way you apply the concealer is the issue.

To conceal the puffiness and dark circles under your eyes, apply the concealer in an inverted triangle and blend it using dabbing motions. The inverted triangle shape helps to cover all that you need to hide.

3. Petroleum Jelly As Your Highlighter

You love highlighting your face, but using those glittery highlighters for a casual day at work seems a bit much? We have an amazing hack just for you. A little bit of petroleum jelly can give you a subtle and natural highlight that is perfect for your casual everyday look.

Just take a small amount of petroleum jelly on your fingertips and apply it on your cheekbones and you're good to go.

4. Make Your Eyeshadow Pop With Some White Eyeshadow

Sometimes the vibrant colours of your eyeshadow palette just don't reflect on your eyes and that can be quite frustrating. A great hack to make your eyeshadow pop is to use a white eyeshadow as your base.

Before you start applying the eyeshadow, take a white eyeshadow on a fluffy brush and apply it all over your lid. This will make a huge difference in the way the colours of the eyeshadow translate on your lid.

5. Heat Up Your Eyelash Curler For Better Result

To curl your eyelashes better and faster, use a blow dryer to heat up your eyelash curler. Let it cool down a bit and then move ahead to curl your eyelashes.

This will not only curl your eyelashes faster but also make it last longer.

6. A Spoon To Avoid Your Mascara From Smudging

Are you one of those clumsy ones who always smudge and spread your mascara all over your lid? Well, no more! You can easily prevent this from happening using a spoon.

Just keep the deep side of the spoon against your eyelid and apply the mascara over it. This simple hack can save you the hassle in the morning.

7. Baby Powder For Fuller Eyelashes

Fuller eyelashes can do a lot for your entire look. You want to make your eyelashes look fuller and pumped-up but don't want to spend a fortune on those over the top expensive products. Well, we have a quick and easy trick just for you.

Apply a nice coat of mascara, take some baby powder on a fluffy brush and apply it gently over your lashes. Now go in with another coat of mascara. You will find your eyelashes are fuller and more defined.

8. White Eyeliner To Pop Your Eyes

Eyeliner is something we rarely experiment with - more specifically the colour. Black kohl is our go-to choice to line our waterline. But what if we tell you to try a white eyeliner instead?

A white eyeliner in your lower waterline can make a whole lot of difference to your look. It pops your eyes and makes you look wide awake. So, get yourself a white eyeliner, if you don't have one already.

9. Translucent Powder To Make Your Lipstick Last long

Do you need to touch-up your lipstick multiple times a day? Well, you can avoid this using this simple hack. After you're done applying your lipstick lightly keep a tissue over your lips, take some translucent powder on a fluffy brush and gently apply it on your lips over the tissue. Remove the tissue later.

This is a simple hack that works like a charm to set your lipstick in place and make it last all day long.

10. A Finger To Prevent Lipstick From Staining Your Teeth

Those of you who love to wear a bold lip shade will definitely love this hack. Often you notice that the lipstick has stained your teeth and then you feel embarrassed thinking about how many people saw your stained teeth. Well, we have a simple solution for you.

Immediately after you're done applying your lipstick stick a finger in your mouth and close your lips around your finger. Pull out the finger and you'll see the stains on your finger, which otherwise would have stained your teeth.

11. Use A Nail Paint Instead Of A Nail Paint Remover

You need to head out in a bit and you realise you're out of nail paint remover. What can you do in such a situation? It's quite simple actually - use nail paint.

A nail paint works fabulously as a nail paint remover. Just apply a coat of nail paint on your already painted nails and immediately wipe it off using a cotton ball. It will work as a great alternate for nail paint remover.

12. Coconut Oil As Your Make-up Remover

While applying make-up is fun, removing it can be a tedious task. Especially, when it just doesn't come off and we end up being harsh on your skin. This hack will save you all that jazz.

Just take some coconut oil on a cotton ball and use it to remove your make-up. It works like a charm when it comes to removing your make-up. And the best part - it is effective for waterproof make-up as well.