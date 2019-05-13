Your Step-By-Step Guide To Do A 'No Make-up' Make-up Look Make Up Tips oi-Monika Khajuria

Make-up trends have been evolving over the years. From over the top make-up to soft and subtle make-up, we saw quite a lot.

'No make-up' make-up look is fast becoming the favourite of all the make-up lovers out there. You will also find your favourite celebs sporting this look quite often.

As the name itself suggests, this is a natural and subtle make-up look that seems like you haven't applied any make-up and yet gives you a flawless look. And if you're someone who loves applying make-up but don't want to seem overdone, you're going to love this one.

But it isn't as simple and easy as it seems. You can only achieve this look using the proper technique. The key to achieving this look is going in with a very light hand and blending everything to perfection.

If you're fascinated too, here is your step-by-step guide to create the flawless 'no make-up' make-up look. Happy blending!

No Make-up Make-up Look

Things you need

Moisturiser

Lip balm

Primer

Foundation (low to medium coverage)

Concealer (medium coverage) - optional

Contour/bronzer

Eye pencil (black/brown)

Brown eyeshadow

Eyebrow pencil

Nude pink blush

Highlighter

Tinted lip balm/nude lipstick

Setting spray

Damp beauty blender

A fluffy eyeshadow brush

Spoolie

How to create the look

To start off, you need a moisturised skin. Apply the moisturiser of your choice all over your face and gently massage it into your skin.

Let the moisturiser get absorbed into your skin. Meanwhile, apply a lip balm on your lips.

Now apply a primer on your face. This will help to blur your pores and give you a smooth skin to work with.

Next, apply some foundation on your face and blend it into your skin using a damp beauty blender. Alternatively, you can also use a CC or a BB cream. Take your time to blend the foundation well into your skin.

Next, use a concealer to cover any blemishes or marks on your face. Blend the concealer using the same damp beauty blender. You can skip this altogether, if you don't feel the need to use a concealer.

Next apply a contour/bronzer ever so lightly, with the help of that same beauty blender and blend it well. This returns some colour to your face and gives it a natural look. Be very careful so as not to overdo the contour.

If you love some eyeshadow, using a fluffy brush apply the eyeshadow all over your lid and blend it well.

Now use an eye pencil to tightline your upper lash line. This will define your eyes and give the hint of eyeliner, without being quite obvious.

Using an eyebrow pencil, lightly fill in your brows and brush them thoroughly using a spoolie to blend it well and give a natural effect.

Take the blush and gently apply it on your cheekbones using a brush. Ensure that you use very less quantity so that it doesn't look fake, but you have a natural flush on your cheeks.

Dab your fingertip in a highlighter and apply it gently on your cheekbones and also on the tip and bridge of your nose. Blend well. It should be done gently so as to make it appear like a natural glow.

Lastly, apply a tinted lip balm on your lips or some nude brown lip shade to finish off the no make-up make-up look.

Spritz some setting spray on your face to set everything in place.