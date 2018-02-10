11 DIY Natural Make-up Removers

Makeup Remover, homemade, Natural | DIY | घर पर बनाऐं मेकअप रिमूवर | BoldSky

We love applying make-up and dressing up. Glamming up gives you an amazing feeling and confidence. But as much as we enjoy the task of glamming up, removing make-up can be quite tedious. But, it is a very important task.

Especially, if you're someone who regularly uses make-up, remember to always take your make-up off before going to bed.

There are tons of make-up removers available in the market. But, if you're one of those who are not overly fond of using too many chemicals on your face, we've some home-made make-up removing DIYs for you that I'm sure you'll find very useful. These will help you remove your make-up, while nourishing your skin.

DIY Natural Make-up Removers

1. Olive oil and baby oil

Olive oil nourishes your skin without clogging the pores. It contains antioxidants [1] that help to keep your skin youthful. It has anti-inflammatory and antiageing properties. Baby oil is also a great moisturiser that is infused with vitamins A and E, honey, aloe vera and mineral oil that nourish your skin and fight free radical damage.

Ingredients

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp baby oil

A cotton ball

How to use

Mix both the oils in a bowl.

Dip the cotton ball in the mixture.

Use it to remove your make-up.

2. Almond oil and witch hazel

Almond oil is rich in vitamin E, that nourishes your skin. It doesn't clog your pores and soothes your skin. [2] Witch hazel, on the other hand, acts as a natural astringent and helps you get rid of the excess oil on the skin.

Ingredients

4 drops of almond oil

1 tsp witch hazel

A cotton ball

How to use

Mix the almond oil with the witch hazel in a bowl.

Dip the cotton ball in this mixture.

Use it to remove your make-up.

3. Raw honey and aloe vera

Honey moisturises your skin and gently exfoliates it. It has antibacterial properties that help remove the impurities. [3] While aloe vera has antiseptic, anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties [4] that help to protect the skin.

Ingredients

1 tbsp raw honey

1 tbsp aloe vera gel

A cotton ball

How to use

Mix honey and aloe vera gel in a bowl.

Dip the cotton ball into the mixture.

Use it to remove the make-up.

4. Lavender essential oil and castile soap

Lavender oil has anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial and antiseptic properties [5] that protect the skin. It also moisturises the skin. Castile soap cleanses your skin and removes the dirt and impurities.

Ingredients

7 drops of lavender essential oil

1 tsp liquid castile soap

A cotton ball

How to use

Mix the lavender oil with the castile soap in a bowl.

Dip a cotton ball in the mixture.

Use it to remove your make-up.

5. Glycerin and rose water

Glycerin cleanses your face and removes the impurities. It has anti-inflammatory properties. [6] It also moisturises your skin. It helps fight acne and blackheads. Rose water has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. It can soothe irritated skin and rejuvenate the skin.

Ingredients

1 tsp glycerin

1 tbsp rose water

A cotton ball

How to use

Mix the glycerin and rose water in a bowl.

Soak the cotton ball into the mixture.

Remove the make-up by gently rubbing the cotton pad on your face.

6. Coconut oil and cucumber juice

Coconut oil nourishes the skin. It also cleanses the skin and removes the impurities. It protects the skin from UV damage. [7] Cucumber has a soothing effect. It helps cure sunburn, [8] acne and blemishes. It also controls excess oil.

Ingredients

1 tsp coconut oil

2 tsp of freshly extracted cucumber juice

A cotton ball

How to use

Mix the coconut oil and cucumber juice in a bowl.

Dip a cotton ball into the mixture.

Use it to remove the make-up.

7. Yogurt and vitamin E

Yogurt moisturises the skin [9] and soothes it. Vitamin E, on the other hand, has antiageing properties. [10] It also retains moisture on the skin.

Ingredients

1 tsp yogurt

1 vitamin E capsule

How to use

Take the yogurt in a bowl.

Prick and squeeze the vitamin E capsule into the bowl.

Use this mixture to remove your make-up.

8. Milk and jojoba oil

Milk contains lactic acid that helps to exfoliate the skin. It is also a very effective moisturiser. Jojoba oil moisturises and nourishes your skin. It is rich in vitamin E and helps to fight free radicals. It has anti-inflammatory and antiageing properties. [11]

Ingredients

1 tsp milk

5-6 drops of jojoba oil

A cotton ball

How to use

Mix milk and jojoba oil in a bowl.

Soak a cotton ball into the mixture.

Use this to remove the make-up.

9. Castor oil and olive oil

Castor oil is rich in vitamin E and proteins. [12] It soothes dry skin. It also helps to fade wrinkles and scars.

Ingredients

A glass jar

¼ cup of cold-pressed olive oil

¾ cup castor oil

A few cotton pads

How to use

Put the cotton pads in the jar.

Mix the castor oil and olive oil in a bowl in the said ratio.

Mix the oils thoroughly.

Pour the mixture into the jar.

Use the soaked cotton pads to remove your make-up.

10. Hazelnut oil and olive oil

Hazelnut oil is enriched with vitamins and fatty acids that protect skin from sun damage. It moisturises the skin [13] and boosts the production of collagen.

Ingredients

½ tsp hazelnut oil

1 tsp extra-virgin olive oil

A cotton ball

How to use

Mix both the oils in a bowl.

Dip the cotton ball into the mixture.

Use it to clean your make-up.

11. Petroleum jelly and aloe vera gel

Petroleum jelly nourishes the skin without clogging the pores. It moisturises your skin. [14]

Ingredients

1 tbsp petroleum jelly

1 tbsp aloe vera gel

A cotton ball

How to use

Mix the petroleum jelly and aloe vera gel in a bowl.

Dip a cotton ball into the mixture.

Use it to remove your make-up.

Other Ingredients That Can Remove Make-up

1. Shea Butter

Extracted from shea tree nuts, shea butter is rich in fatty acids and vitamins that soften the skin. It also has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. [15]

How to use

Apply the shea butter on your face.

Wipe it off using cotton to remove the make-up.

2. Baby Shampoo

Baby shampoo can help you remove sheer make-up. It is effective for people with dry skin.

How to use

Apply some baby shampoo on your face.

Wipe it off using cotton to remove your make-up.

3. Argan Oil

It is rich in antioxidants and vitamins. The fatty acids present in argan oil help to cleanse the skin. It has antiageing properties.

How to use

Apply the oil on your face.

Gently massage your face.

Wipe it off using cotton to remove the make-up.

4. Tomato

Tomato is rich in vitamin C and helps to treat acne. Lycopene present in tomato protects one from the damage caused by the harmful UV rays.

How to use

Cut the tomato into half.

Gently rub it all over the face to remove the make-up.

Wash your face and pat dry.

Note: It is effective in removing foundation and cream products.