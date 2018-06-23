Makeup Tips To Help You Get Ready For Your First Date

Woah! He has asked you out? You've got a date? Probably a romantic candle light dinner in a fancy restaurant with some live music. So, what do you plan to wear? What do you plan to do? How do you plan to do your makeup? So many questions and so many thoughts. Well, it's quite natural. And...quite a sweet memory that will last a lifetime.

It is not only about the first date - if he is the man of your dreams, then every date with him is worth it. Don't you think? Therefore, it is quite necessary that you dress up properly...just the way he would like it and put the best makeup on, so that he cannot take his eyes off you.

And how to do that? Well, here's some help you could use. We, at Boldsky, understand that you are indeed beautiful and with the right makeup tips and tricks, you would surely rock it.

So, here's to your first date - instant hacks to look beautiful. Go ahead and read on.

1. Keep It Simple

Usually, women might think they should wear a sexy dress and don a bold makeup for their first date, but many are simply unaware of the fact that men like women who dress up simple, who keep their makeup simple and subtle and be their own self. You know, simplicity is the best! So, ladies out there, if you are reading this, remember that whenever you go on a date with your special someone, keep it simple and he will surely be impressed.

2. Get A New Hairstyle - Change Your Look

Well, this is something worth trying. Although men like their girlfriends or dates to be simple and elegant, they also like some change...some innovation. So, why not? After all, impressing him is your motto, isn't it? So, don a new hairstyle...for example...if you have straight hair, curl them for this special occasion and your man will not be able to keep his eyes off you.

3. Touch Up Your Nails Perfectly

Now...this is something you should not miss. Nails! If possible, go visit a salon and get a manicure done. You can do it at home too if you have the time, else just go visit a parlour and get manicure done. Why? You never know you might get lucky and the man of your dreams might propose you with a ring and a rose in his hand. Sounds like a fairytale, doesn't it? Well, it could be true. And, you do not want your hands to look ugly. After all, they have to match that ring. And, even if he doesn't get a ring, perfectly manicured nails aren't bad, are they?

4. Fix Your Oily Skin & Hair

Nails aren't the only thing you should be worried about. There are other important things too - skin and hair. The two most important things. And why, you may ask? Well, you have to look naturally beautiful for your date, isn't it? So, gear up, prepare a soothing honey, turmeric, gram flour, and rose water face pack, and apply it on your face and neck. Leave it on for 20 minutes and then wash it off. There, you will see a glow like never before. Now - your hair. Well, you are going to go for a new hairstyle. But before that you must shampoo your hair and condition it properly. If possible, go for a leave-in conditioner, as it will give your hair a shine like never before and you wouldn't have to use a hair serum.

5. Little Makeup Always Works

Like we mentioned in the first point, keep it simple. You can go for a foundation, but try to use as little as possible. Go for a natural compact powder that will match your skin tone. You can avoid contour and highlighter, but don't forget to apply the blush. It will make your face look prettier. You can simply skip the eyeshadow and go for a thick line of eyeliner - may be a winged one if you can do it perfectly and put on some mascara to highlight your eyelashes. Once done, you can apply a lipstick or a lip gloss and you are good to go.

6. Choose The Right Lipstick

Let your lips do the talking. Choose a lipstick that will match your makeup and dress. Just remember not to overdo it, as too much makeup or lipstick can make you look older and you definitely do not want that.

7. Perfume Will Make You Smell Good

Once you are ready with your dress for the evening, makeup, and hairdo, the only thing that remains is some nice perfume. If you already know the man and his choice...you need to just go for the perfume that he might like and if you do not know what he would prefer...just go with your instincts. Choose a perfume that you'd like or you think he'd like. After all, you should also do something that you like - for yourself.

And...you are ready. Go...breathe...meet the man of your dreams and make heads turn as you join your date and spend some romantic time together.

