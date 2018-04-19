Why Is It Necessary To Remove Makeup Before Going To Bed?

We all love wearing makeup, don't we? And even when we are not attending any special event, we tend to apply at least some makeup, especially when we are going to office or hanging out with friends. And, we mostly come home late, tired, and sleepy. In such cases, we just doze off to sleep without even removing our makeup and think what harm can it probably cause?

Well, it can very well have a huge impact on our skin, which we might not realise at first. But, with time, we tend to notice a lot of changes in our skin, which probably is the cause of us sleeping with our makeup on.

Therefore, we are here yet again to help you understand the ill-effects of sleeping with makeup and the correct way to remove it before you go to sleep.

What's more? We, at Boldsky, also help you understand different types of makeup for different occasions. And, for that, you do not have to go anywhere. Right here, in this article, we will take you through various makeup styles, how to do it at home, how to remove it and lastly, some essential tips on how to keep your skin healthy and glowing.

Sounds interesting, right? Well, read on...

Makeup can be really tricky, especially if you are a beginner. That is because it can either make you look glamorous or like a clown. And, therefore, one has to be extra-cautious when applying makeup at home. It is always a safe option to apply less makeup than overdoing it. The subtle, the better.

Is It Okay To Sleep With Makeup On?

No, it's not! Doing so will only damage your skin - not only from the outside but also from within. And, it's not something that I am saying or have read it somewhere. There's a scientific explanation to it. The reason being that your skin goes through a self-reparation process while you are asleep. And, if you sleep with your makeup on, it acts as a hindrance for your skin during its reparation process.

What Is The Process Of Removing Makeup Before Going To Bed?

Well, it's pretty simple! I've curated a list of Dos and Don'ts that will help you understand this easily.

Dos

1. Wash your face with clean and warm water and then pat it dry with a clean towel. If you feel that the makeup is not removed properly, you can use mild face wash to help remove the makeup.

2. Use a good quality toner. Take a cotton pad, put a few drops of toner on it and gently wipe your face with it.

3. And lastly, caring for your eyes is extremely important. Like they say, eyes are the windows to your soul. You can apply a good-quality eye cream under your eyes to keep dark circles at bay.

Don'ts

1. Never go for medicated products unless recommended by your skin specialist or a medical professional you know.

2. Check the expiry date of all the beauty products that you use. Using an expired product might not help you in any way and just add to your troubles.

3. Apply minimal products on your skin before going to bed - be it toner or a cleanser.

By now, you must have become an expert in skin care tips before going to bed. Let's head on to some more knowledge transfer on makeup styles for different occasions:

1. The Bridal Way

Since it's summer and the wedding season is still on, I would like to start with the bridal makeup style. This is the time when you can go that extra mile, since all the eyes would be on you. A little overdo is allowed. You are the bride. It's your day. To get that perfect bridal makeup look, follow the below-mentioned rules:

Set the base right

Use a primer to blend your base makeup

Use a concealer to fix the dark spots or blemishes

Foundation then comes into the picture. Make sure to use a foundation without SPF.

Contour your face using a bronzer

Apply blush and then an eyeshadow

Once your eyes are set with the eyeshadow, use an eyeliner along with mascara

Choose a dark shade lipstick that goes with your outfit and then apply lip gloss to top it up.

Lastly, use a face setting spray which will ensure that your makeup stays in place for a long time.

2. Flaunt Your Look At The Next Office Party

Attending an office party means that you need to look presentable, subtle, and trendy at the same time. It's not at all difficult. Follow these handy tips and you are all set to dazzle:

Smokey eyes is the key

And, speaking about party, you can very well opt for a blue mascara rather than the usual black one.

Use a foundation and then use a highlighter to contour your face.

While contouring your face, remember to highlight your forehead, nose tip and the cupid's bow. Cheekbones are a must!

Seal your look with a lip gloss of your choice and you are good to go.

3. Everyday Makeup

This is something most women would want to know about.

Begin with a mild face wash. Clean your face and pat it dry with a towel.

Take a brush and apply foundation on your face - you can even skip this step if you want minimal makeup

Use a concealer. Now, this could be little tricky. Applying too much concealer could make your face look cakey. To avoid that, take a brush, put 2-3 drops of moisturiser on it, now take a little amount of concealer and apply it on your face.

Apply face powder or compact powder - the one that suits your skin tone.

Use a blush - not a must. This is optional.

Apply light eyeshadow and then an eyeliner.

You can avoid mascara for everyday makeup. However, if you like it, then nothing is stopping you.

Apply a light shade of lipstick or gloss.

Since this is the everyday makeup routine, you do not need a setting spray.

Feel free to include your likes and dislikes. After all, it's your face and you should like what you do more than anyone else.