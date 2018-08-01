How To Hide Your Varicose/Spider Veins With Make-up Tips?

Worried about flaunting your favourite short skirts and dresses due to varicose veins? Then you are definitely in the right place. In this article, we'll let you know some instant make-up tips to cover your varicose/spider veins so that you can step outside confidently.

Varicose veins are nerves that generally appear swollen on the legs. This condition happens when the blood circulation is not proper. This condition is commonly seen in adults and there are several methods to treat them both medically and naturally.

Though there are some home natural home remedies to treat varicose veins, these treatments will take time to heal. And due to this, we have some tips for you to cover these with the help if basic make-up products. Let's see a step by step guide on how to cover it with make-up.

Step 1: Use Tanning Lotion

Tanning lotion should be applied on your legs before wearing your dress so that it doesn't stain your dress. When you choose a tanning lotion, choose a natural colour that is close to your skin so that it can hide your varicose veins completely. Take some tanning lotion in your hands and apply it on your legs. Spread it evenly so that your skin absorbs the lotion completely and there are no patches. Wait for it to dry and then wear your dress so that it doesn't become messy. You can use this remedy whenever you want to hide your spider veins instantly.

Step 2: Applying Body Make-up

After you are done with your tanning lotion, the next step is to apply a body-make. Take a bottle of body make-up similar to the colour of your skin and spread it with the help of a make-up sponge. Make sure that you not only cover the portion where you have varicose vein but also evenly on the whole area. If you have it on your lower legs spread the body lotion at least up to your knees. Make sure that you spread the body lotion evenly on your skin to make it look natural and neatly hide the varicose veins.

Step 3: Concealer

For this step, you require a waterproof concealer and a thin eyeliner brush. The concealer you choose should be a shade lighter than the colour of your body make-up. Dip the eyeliner brush in the concealer and cover the varicose/spider veins. Make sure that you apply it in a thin layer.

Step 4: Blend The Concealer

After applying the concealer it is important to spread it so that your varicose veins are properly covered. Use a make-up sponge and dab it evenly on your skin leaving no patches and you are good to go.

If your varicose vein is not permanent and you want to get rid of it temporarily then you may use aerosol leg spray products to cover it. Also known as "airbrush legs" it can be used by first spraying on your hands and then spreading it on over your varicose veins with your fingertips.

Other Tips To Reduce The Appearance Of Varicose Veins:

Aloe Vera Gel

The healing properties of aloe vera gel help in diminishing varicose veins effectively. Just take a generous amount of aloe vera gel and massage it on the affected area regularly at least twice a day.

Use Warm Oil

Another alternative to treat varicose vein is to increase the blood circulation. A hot oil massage would help in improving the blood flow. Warm any oil of your choice, for example, coconut oil, olive oil, almond oil, etc., and then massage it in a circular motion in the affected area for a few minutes.

Vinegar

Dilute some white vinegar in some water and massage it on the affected area. Leave it on for 20 minutes and rinse it off with normal water.