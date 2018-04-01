How To Build Your Bridal Makeup Kit

Being a bride is something that every girl dreams of since she is a child. We play pretend and dress up with our mother's clothes and makeup. So, it is very obvious that we want the best of everything for our big day.

Your wedding day can pretty much be the biggest day of your life, which makes you nervous and excited at the same time. Everyone you know and care about would be present on this big day, so it is absolutely imperative for you to look your radiant best.

Add to that, the number of pictures that would be taken at the event. Indian weddings are a huge thing, not just consisting of the wedding day, but of sangeet, mehendi, cocktail and a host of other events. Having so many events to prepare for can be really confusing.

Luckily, we have the makeup aspect of it covered for you. These makeup products are all you need, for all the events leading up to your big day. Another thing to do is to be sure that you get all your waxing and threading done a week in advance of the big day, in order to avoid any redness on your face.

Here are all the products you need for a kickass bridal makeup kit.

1. Foundation:

A good foundation can be a girl's best friend. Be sure to test out multiple foundations before your wedding, to find your perfect fit. You should go for a medium to full coverage foundation that does not cause flashback when taking pictures and does not oxidize. Go for HD foundations that are free of SPF to avoid any flashback. Save a full-coverage foundation for the wedding itself, while going for a medium-coverage one for the other events, as full coverage foundations can be very heavy on the skin and should not be used too often.

2. Concealer:

Concealers are meant for hiding blemish marks and for highlighting areas where the light naturally hits your face. Keep one concealer with a peachy undertone, to hide the mask under eye circles and hyperpigmentation, two things very common with the Indian skin tone, and one concealer that is up to two shades lighter than your skin tone. This can be used for brightening your under-eye area, the bridge of your nose and your cupid's bow.

3. Blush Palette:

Going for a blush palette rather than individual blushes is a really good idea when it comes to a wedding makeup kit. That way, you can coordinate your blush with different outfits, lipsticks and eye looks. Blush palettes are very compact and easy to carry as well. They have all the shades a bride could need, be it peaches and pinks, neutral tones and even bright reds.

4. Bronzer:

Bronzers are used for adding definition and colour back to a face. You can even use bronzers for contouring to add depth to your appearance. Make sure you go for a matte bronzer, as the bronzers with shimmer in them can make your skin look textured.

5. Banana Powder:

Loose setting powders are best for wedding makeup, as opposed to compact powders with too much colour in them. Compact powders can make your face look caked up. A yellow toned banana powder can be used for baking under the eyes, so that the concealer does not crease off. Yellow also helps to brighten the skin without adding too much pigment. Bake your under-eye area and the areas where you have applied concealer, and dust off the powder with a brush after a few minutes. This will give you a flawless finish that will last all day.

6. Eyeshadow Palette:

Be sure to pick out an eyeshadow palette with a mix of both warm and cool tones, but focusing more on warm tones, as the Indian wedding attire is mostly very warm and bright. Look for shades of rust, dark orange and warm taupe colours, and obviously the good old gold and bronze shades. Having all the shades in a single eyeshadow palette can make all your wedding looks super easy.

7. Liquid Liner:

A winged eye look is what makes the Indian bridal makeup so beautiful. Go for a heavily pigmented black eyeliner that is waterproof. We don't want black smudge happening due to tears and sweat.

8. Kajal:

No Indian bridal makeup is complete without the smoulder of kohl or kajal. Again, go for a waterproof, smudge-proof formula and line your upper and lower waterlines with this. Be sure to go over it with a brush to soften the look a little.

9. Highlight:

To get that radiant bridal glow, you need the best highlight out there. Go for a powder highlight that is finely milled and not too powdery and the one that does not have chunky glitter particles in it.

10. Setting Spray:

Keep a setting spray handy to make sure that the makeup sticks to your face and does not budge at all.