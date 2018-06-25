Dos And Don'ts While Wearing A Dark Lipstick

We all love wearing a lipstick, don't we? But, sometimes, we mess up while choosing the perfect colour that matches our makeup, our skin tone, and most importantly, the occasion we are wearing it for. Usually, when we have a party to attend, we tend to go for darker shades, as they go well with the bold makeup that we're wearing or with the dazzling dress. But what we often forget is that do we really know how to wear a dark shade lipstick perfectly?

Therefore, today, we have come up with an amazing tutorial on how to wear a dark shade lipstick without creating a mess and without smudging it. And, who knows...you might really catch someone's attention at the next party!

So...here we go - Dos & Don't While Wearing A Dark Lipstick

1. Smooth Out The Surface First

So, when we say smooth out the surface first...what do we exactly mean? Well, dark lipsticks can leave you with dry and patchy lips most of the time. Therefore, it is necessary to prime your lips first. Work on the surface first. Make it smooth. And how do you do that you may ask?

Get a bowl and pour a spoon of honey in it. Now, add sugar and a few drops of coconut oil to it and mix it well until it blends into one fine paste. Then, just dab some of the paste and rub it on your lips. Rub it nicely for a good five minutes and then wash it off with cold water. This exercise will wipe off all the dead/dry skin from your lips, giving you a smooth texture. And now...your lips are ready for the lipstick.

2. Ensure That Your Lips Are Dry

Well, this is something that does not need too much explanation. Before applying any lipstick or lip gloss, ensure that your lips are dry. Before you begin with your makeup, you can simply prep your lips by applying a thin coat of lip balm and leaving it at that.

Your lips have enough time to absorb the moisture until you do the rest of the makeup. After completing the rest of the makeup, you can simply wipe away the remaining lip balm with a cotton ball and then proceed to applying a dark lipstick.

3. Choose A Lipstick Based On Your Skin Tone - Even If It's A Darker Shade

Well, this is so true. Whatever shade you go for, always remember that it should match your skin tone, else it might make you look older, ruining your entire look. It is, therefore, wise to choose your lipstick shade carefully.

4. It's Always Good To Balance It Out

And, this is again something very important. Well, if you've chosen a darker lipstick shade, ensure that you balance it out with the rest of your makeup. Well, unless you want to recreate a gothic look. When going for a darker lipstick shade, try to keep your eyeshadow and liner a bit simple. Do not go for bold colours and darker shades and hues there. It will also make your lips stand out in a way. Like they can be the focus.

5. A Lip Brush Is What You Need

Now, when you are wearing a lipstick - be it light or dark shade...always go for a lip brush. A lip brush will help you to define your lips properly and, at the same time, it will give you a smooth application.

6. Don't Let It Get Messy

And...the last thing you need to be careful about - lipsticks can be messy - and we all agree on that. And sometimes it can become a total mess when the lipstick smudges while applying or just goes a little out of the place. What do you do in that case? Well, you can take help of a concealer here.

Just take a sponge and put some concealer on it. Now, outline your lips with that sponge and ensure that the lipstick stays in its place. Now, once you are done with this...take a tissue paper and place it on your lips carefully.

Press a little... but not too hard. Now remove it carefully and your lipstick is all set.

So...this is it. You now have a full guide on how to choose a dark shade lipstick and what are the precautions you need to take while doing so. So, what are you waiting for?

Try these tips and tricks the next time you are getting dressed up for a party and see the magic.

