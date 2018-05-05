Amazing Makeup Ideas When You Are Wearing A Blue Dress

Have you decided to wear a subtle blue dress for the weekend brunch or a hot royal blue dress for your Saturday night out or date, but facing problems regarding what makeup would go best for them?

We understand your problem, as blue is a very attractive colour and deserves an extraordinary makeup. A makeup that will grab the attention for itself as well as for the dress.

Get rid of the same boring makeup routine and follow some unique tips to carry your beautiful blue dress with more elegance, with the following tips:

The Color Palette: Blue has a lot of shades and varieties in its colour palette. It is really advisable to play with its contrasting shades and colours and bring out the best in you. Red, orange, pink, green, etc., are some contrasting colours of blue. You can mix and match with these bright colours to make your look more vibrant and eye-catchy. If it is day time, go with the lighter shades of your dress and more pastel coloured makeup of contrasting colour. If the makeup is for the night time, bring out a blingy look with your dress and try the contrasting blingy look. The presence of other colours will grab more attention.

Makeup Base: Base forms the most important part of the makeup. It also completely depends upon the type of look you want to carry and also the time of the event. Always clean your face thoroughly with cold water and some scrub. Then, apply some moisturizer and then form the makeup base. This will not only cleanse your face but also help you concentrate on the areas where you need to apply more makeup.

For a lighter and subtle makeup, you can pair up your orange blush and pink lipstick with a thin base of concealer and compact powder. This will give a subtle base for your day look and a lighter makeup. Cool colours of blue will also blend well with this. For a night and heavy look, you can always apply a good layer of foundation followed by concealer, especially on the areas like blemishes, dark circles, etc. A dark makeup with some bright colours like hot pink, ruby lipstick would give a trendy look.

Blush Your Cheeks Well: Blushing doesn't always mean a clot of pink colour popping on your cheeks. Cheeks should not be a center of attraction for your look. Blue is a kind of colour that will automatically make you look attractive. So, you can always use a peach blush or a light rosy colour blush for a darker makeup and a loud one. It will give a subtle look. For a light makeup, you can use a bronze blush also like a highlighter, which goes really well with blue. Do not put much pressure on the cheeks with the blush brush. Always use a round blush brush, in order to provide light strokes gently from downwards to upwards to give it a great look.

Eyes Speak More Than Words: Your eye makeup plays the most important role in your attire. Why always keep the same cliche look of kajal and eyeliner? Try some effects of cat prints or some printed makeup for eyeshadows that will contrast your blue dress. If your dress has a print or design of some other colour, you can always use the eyeshadow of the design's colour. It will give a great effect. Even blue eyeliners are very much in fashion. You can also use different styles of strokes with the blue eyeliner. They are available in blings, matte finish and also waterproof. Choose your matching colour and give it a gorgeous look with some subtle glitters. You can also use some warm shades of green to give a nice effect. Also, blue mascara is trending currently. Do give it a try, as it gives a mesmerizing effect.

Let Your Lips Talk: Same boring shades of pink and red are too mainstream. Blue colour lip shade is available in a lot of brands. If you are a bold person and ready to experiment, blue lip shade is a must to try. If your eyes have a loud and dramatic makeup, then apply a nude shade. It will give a unique look and will gel well with your loud eyes. For the day look for your subtle dress, a neon pink or a crimson colour would look nice. Also, an orange shade would look peppy. For a night and loud look, a blunt shade of red lipstick would go really well with that hot blue dress of yours.

The Final Touch-up : To complete your look and seal your makeup, you can use some spray of makeup sealer. It will not only seal your makeup on your face, but also give a fresh look on your face the entire day. Some highlighter and a shimmer mineral powder can be a star on your moon face.

No matter if it is a date or a Sunday brunch, your blue dress is all ready to rock and roll with the above unique makeup ideas. Follow these and be the talk of the town.