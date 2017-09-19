Durga Puja Special: Men's Hair And Beard Styles For A Perfect 'Bengali Babu' Look Make Up Tips oi-Kripa Chowdhury

Durga puja is a festival of revering, colours and dressing up. Women wear such extravagant attires to celebrate this day. But, it is not only women who want to celebrate this day in style. Men, too, want to look their best during the Durga puja days and that usually means adorning a new kutra payjama. But is that all men can do? No, not at all.

Well, what most men can experiment with is their hair and beard style. A successful beard trim or hair cut can change the entire look and make you look stylish and a Bengali babu this Durga puja.

To do so, here is a list of puja-special beard and hairstyle tips inspired from top Tollywood actors, which no man can miss this Durga puja.

The Long Hair Look With Covered Beard To stand out from the crowd, this long hair with covered beard is the first that you can pick from. However, just letting your hair and beard grow won't help. Head to the salon, trim it right and get the exact look. The hair and beard can always be cropped off before you get back to work, post puja. Neat Hair With Unshaven Beard Ladies, these days, love untidy looks and you can brace this look keeping your hair short but beard unshaven. A pair of glasses with the same will add to your Bengali feel but you can skip this if you want. When doing this, ensure that your beard is well groomed by your stylist. Cropped Hair With A Moustache If you plan to keep it really simple, then short hair with a line of moustache goes good. Those who don't have a moustache will embrace a new look with this one. Men who maintain a moustache can trim and groom it right before the celebrations. Soothing Spikes With Chapped Beard To look completely urban, some spikes and chapped beard can make for a healthy deal. Your hair spikes would need a final touch from your favourite hair stylist. While the beard can be taken care of at home, with an electronic trimmer. Cropped Hair With A Clean Shave Men with a clean shave have their own neat charm that women cannot miss to drool over. Follow the same this Durga puja with a good hair cut from your favourite salon and clean shave at the same time. This hair-beard style has set trend for generations during the Durga puja. Curled Hair With Long Locks Those wanting to really experiment with their hair and beard styles this Durga puja, how about some curls on the head and long locks by the side? This is a very much 80-ish Tollywood look that goes great with ethnic and western outfits as well.