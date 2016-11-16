7 Lip Colours We'd Like To Steal From Priyanka Chopra Make Up Tips oi-Riddhi Roy

Priyanka Chopra is literally setting the world on fire with so many projects lined up. She's been nailing both Hollywood and Bollywood roles like the queen that she is. She's become a worldwide phenomenon, with the success of her role as Alex Parish in Quantico.

And, at the same time, she is becoming the icon of all things, whether it's fashion or beauty, globally. So we made a list of all the amazing lip shades she wears that we would like to steal from her.

It isn't all that easy to be an icon globally, and many Indians have failed at it, we won't name any though.

But PC seems to be doing just fine, a little more than fine if you ask us. People, world over, are now familiar with her name and take inspiration from her style.

And, not to mention, how she just can't seem to be going wrong on the red carpet each time, when a lot of others have been called fashion blunders, again we won't name any.

So, here's the list of lip colours that we'd like to certainly steal from PC!

1. This dusty pink-mauve lipstick goes so well with the barely-there eye makeup she has on, and apparently, all the A listers at the Paris Fashion Week were seen sporting the same kind of a makeup look.

2. PC is proof that dusky girls can carry off bright pink shades and not be conscious about it. We have heard so many girls saying that just because they are dusky, they wouldn't be able to pull off bright shades. Well, who better to inspire you?

3. Another one of her bright shades. We love how she's sporting the tousled hair with this lip shade, and how the shade adds vibrancy to the otherwise plain white tee.

4. This light pink shade is so simple, and it looks almost natural. So, go for a shade like this when you're aiming for a "no makeup" makeup look. Just a bit of mascara and you'd be sorted for this look.

5. This wine shade adds a bit of elegance and does so while making her look young and fun. Most deep red shades end up looking too mature; but not this one!

6. No list of lipsticks is complete without a perfect nude lip. This nude lipstick is perfect on her skin, although you may have to do some research to find your perfect nude lippie.

7. And lastly, this amazing red lip. She completely killed it at the Emmy's this year. Most people would be afraid of doing red lips with a red dress, but not PC. And she has done it so well, we must say!