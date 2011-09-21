7-Step Make-up Tutorial To Conceal Dark Circles Make Up Tips oi-Monika Khajuria

Dark circles make one look dull and lifeless. Not getting enough sleep, the stress of everyday life and lack of proper care are responsible for them.

If you're also dealing with dark circles, make-up, especially concealer, can be your knight in shining armour. Make-up can work wonders to hide the things you don't want to show and highlight the things that you want to.

Concealers, as the name itself suggests, can help you conceal your dark circles. It also helps to highlight certain part of the face or to conceal the spots you may have on your face.

You can't just apply concealer and be done with it. You have to follow a proper technique to hide the dark circles well.

Let's have a look at how you can hide the dark circles.

How To Conceal Dark Circles

1. Moisturise

This is the first and foremost step. After you wash your face, apply a nice coat of moisturiser on the face. This will help to prepare the skin and also allow the make-up to glide on your skin smoothly.

2. Primer

Priming your face with a primer is important to provide a smooth canvas for the make-up that will follow. It blurs the pores on your face and ensures that your make-up doesn't look cakey and that it stays on your face for long.

3. Colour correct

This is an important technique that unfortunately not many people know about. A colour corrector is used if you have pigmentation. And in case of dark circles, it is useful to fade the darkness under the eyes. If you have light to medium skin tone, use a peach colour corrector under your eyes to colour correct it. If you have darker skin tone, use an orange colour corrector or an orange lipstick under your eyes to colour correct it. Then using a dabbing motion, blend the product well.

4. Foundation

Now you are ready to apply the foundation. Apply some foundation on your face that matches your skin tone and blend it well. If you use a sponge, make sure to dampen the sponge before using it. This will give your base an airbrush finish and prevent it from looking cakey. You can apply more coats under your eyes to give more coverage. The most important part of this step is blending. Take your time and blend the foundation well using dabbing motions.

5. Concealer

Now is the most important step i.e., to apply the concealer. Apply the concealer under your eyes in the shape of an inverted triangle. Now take your time to blend the concealer. You again need to use the dabbing motion to blend it. You need to use a damp sponge for this as well.

Use a shade lighter of the concealer than your actual skin tone. This will highlight your under eye area and make you look wide awake.

6. Setting powder

Now, using a setting powder to set your under eye area. Use a translucent powder for this. Setting the concealer is important as it prevents the concealer from creasing. If you have applied the concealer anywhere else on your face, make sure to set it. And don't take much time between the application of the concealer and the setting powder. You need to immediately set your face after you're done with the concealer.

7. Setting spray

If you want to go that extra mile to make sure that your make-up stays intact, spritz a setting spray on your face and let it dry. This will make sure that the make-up lasts longer and that it doesn't move.

A Few Tips To Remember

Use a good quality concealer with a matte finish.

Avoid using black eyeliner or kajal if you have very prominent dark circles. Use a brown one instead.

Apply a thin line of kajal, not a thick one.

Refrain from using green, blue or silver eyeshadow shades. These will make the dark circles even more prominent. Go for the nudes instead.

Avoid dark eye make-up and the smudged eye make-up.

Refrain from using mascara on the lower eyelashes.

You can also use an eye serum to hide the dark circles.

Always remember to remove the make-up at the end of the day.

Give yourself a proper sleep.

Do try this and share your experience in the comment section below.