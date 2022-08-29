Just In
10 Makeup Mistakes That Can Make You Look Older Than Your Age
Makeup as a cosmetic supplement can help elevate your beauty and look. But one visible mistake can break your entire look. Whoever called makeup a double-edged sword is right and how!
Image: Pexels
Wonder what these common makeup mistakes are? Read below to find out whether you too are unknowingly making these makeup mishaps and make sure to not make or repeat them:
1. Applying either too light or dark shade foundation
A foundation works as a base for your additional makeup essentials. Using a too-white or dark shade foundation can ruin your whole makeup look. That's why it is essential to use the right shade of foundation that matches your complexion.
2. Keeping Eyebrows Too Thin
Too thin eyebrows will add years to your face. That's why it is essential to create shapely eyebrows that have a medium thickness or look fuller. You can use an eyebrow pencil, or brow powder to accentuate the eyebrows!
3. Not Prepping Skin With Moisturiser Prior Makeup
A well-moisturized skin creates a soft base to apply the makeup for every day or a special occasion. If you skip the moisturiser routine, the same will accentuate the fine lines, wrinkles, and dark patches on the skin. Never skip the moisturiser.
Image: Pexels
4. Too Much Blush
It may sound a bit funny but never go for a clownish look. By that we mean, never apply too much blush on the apple of the cheeks. Apply the blush with a light hand and blend it evenly across the cheeks.
5. Applying Dark Lip Liner
One of the common makeup blunders is creating an outline with a dark lip liner and filling in the lips with a lighter lip colour. Agree or not, it is an outdated makeup technique and does nothing to elevate your look!
6. Too Much Highlighter
Never apply way too much highlighter as it may provide an unnatural look to you. Always apply the highlighter lightly and allow your skin to have a natural and radiant look.
7. Using too Much Makeup Powder
It is essential to keep the face and neck well-moisturized before applying makeup. You don't require too much makeup powder as it can make your look appear cakey and unnatural. Use a minimum amount of makeup powder products.
8. Not Following the Correct Contouring Technique
Contouring means sculpting the face and highlighting your best features and hiding a few not-so-perfect ones with the makeup! For example, a broad forehead can appear smaller with a bit of contouring. Also, to make a chubby nose look thinner, you can create thin strips of contour and highlight the same in the middle section.
Makeup works as a great technique to create an illusion of making your not-so-perfect feature stand out. Do it the correct way and it can take ages off your face!
9. Not Blending the Foundation Evenly
Of course, makeup sponges and brushes come in handy to blend the foundation on the face. But sometimes, these leave a few harsh lines which in turn may make a few lines and even accentuate them. That's why it is essential to blend the foundation evenly. Have patience and you will master the art of blending the foundation correctly in no time!
10. Forgetting to Remove Makeup
Yes, it is essential to remove the makeup before you sleep. Leaving the makeup on for a longer duration on your face means exposing the skin to harsh chemicals. It can lead to patchy skin, pimples, and acne issues.
Use a mild facewash, and makeup removal tissues to remove makeup from your face. Apply a soft moisturiser to retain the supple, soft skin!
