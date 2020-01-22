8 Effective Ways To Prevent Winter Hair Loss Hair Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Come winters and we experience a drastic change in our hair and skin. And one thing that is very common during the winters is hair loss, lots and lots of it. Well, there is no need to worry. Hair loss in winters is common. But that doesn't mean that you shouldn't do a thing about it. There are certain steps you can take to prevent hair loss in winters.

Before we move to the remedies, let's understand winter hair loss a little more.

What Causes Winter Hair Loss

Winter is a cold and dry season. The dry winter winds can make your scalp dry and that weakens the hair roots, make your hair frizzy, static-prone and dry. The dry scalp can also lead to dandruff and itchiness. All this leads to hair damage, breakage and subsequent hair fall.

But that is not all. Winters means chilly weather, but it also means comforting warm weather inside thanks to the modern heating appliances. The instant shift from cold to hot also makes your hair prone to hair fall.

Now that you know why you experience hair fall in winters, let's find out what you can do about it.

Ways To Prevent Winter Hair Loss

Hot oil massage Dry scalp is the major reason for winter hair loss. And there is no better solution to tackle the dry scalp than a hot oil massage. It relaxes your scalp and adds the much-needed moisture to it. Oils like coconut oil, almond oil and olive oil are great for a hot oil massage. These contain emollient properties and essential vitamins and fatty acids that improve hair health. You can mix two oils to make it more effective and also add essential oils like lavender oil, tea tree oil and jojoba oil to the mix for a moisture boost. Cover your hair Exposure to cold winter winds and the harmful rays of the sun are another reason for the loss of your hair. To prevent that, use a hat or a scarf to cover your hair and limit the exposure whenever you go out. Change your pillowcase Sometimes all you need is a small change. The cotton pillow and pillow covers that we usually use tend to suck the moisture of our hair. This leads to dry scalp, frizzy hair and hair loss. So, switch your cotton pillowcase with a satin or silk pillowcase. These won’t strip the moisture of your hair and you will have healthy-looking, strong hair. Is your hairstyle the issue? Leaving the hair open is a natural way to style our hair for many of us. But if you want to skip the winter hair loss that might not be the best idea. In the winters it is better to switch to braids and buns. Remember to tie your hair too tight though. It will tug on the roots of your hair and further lead to hair loss. Hair brushing dos and dont’s To prevent winter hair loss, it is also important to take care of your combing habits. You need to gentle with your hair. You should refrain from combing wet hair. Use a wide-toothed comb to get rid of tangles. Also, before you sleep, comb through your hair and tie your hair in a normal three-strand braid. Use natural shampoo Your shampoos infused with harsh chemicals might the reason for your hair loss. Your hair is vulnerable during winters and the chemicals present in these shampoos and conditioners can damage your hair and cause hair loss. So, switch to more organic and natural hair products that pamper without causing any damage. Also, dandruff is one of the main culprits behind hair loss in winters. So, go for some anti-dandruff shampoos to prevent the hair fall. Try hydrating home remedies Winter hair loss becomes easy to control with some hydrating home remedies. Use homemade hair masks with enriching natural ingredients like banana and curd to give your hair nourishment boost. You can apply these hair masks once in a week. Keep them on for 20-30 minutes before you shower and watch it work wonders for your hair. Worried Of Dandruff? Try Using This Easy-to-make Banana Hair Mask! How To Use Curd To Tackle Different Hair Problems Check on your diet A bad diet can also be the reason for your hair loss. If you are experiencing a lot of hair fall, consider adding more nutrition-rich foods in your diet. Drink plenty of water, eat vitamin-rich foods (the green leafy vegetables that you keep running from? Yep, those!) and avoid oily and junk food.