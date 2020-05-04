Ever Considered Using Natural Hair Products? Here’s Why You Should Make The Big Switch Hair Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Some trends are worth the hype and organic hair products is one such trend.

Switching to natural and organic products seems like a gamble that we are not too crazy about. Don't you think that it is high time that you think about the switch? We do not pay much attention to the ingredients in the hair products that we use. We usually are sold by the hair issues they promise to solve- an anti-dandruff shampoo, frizzy hair shampoo, shampoo for silky smooth hair and we can go on and on. The sudden surge in the love for a clean routine has made us all aware of the importance of ingredients. And not just in the kitchen and food. More and more people are diverting towards the organic way of life even in their hair products. And that is justified.

Using organic hair products is not only good for your hair but also the planet and the environment. But making this switch is not a cakewalk. It takes determination, practice and patience. And also being open to a rough ride before you reap the benefits. To make it easier for you, we have listed for you all the reasons that you should consider switching to natural or organic hair products. Before that, let us take a brief look at what organic hair products are.

What Are Natural (Organic) Hair Products?

Hair products minus the harmful chemicals give you organic hair products. The hair products we use are expected to give us the best hair possible. Silky, smooth, shiny and dandruff-free hair is the usual expectation. Unfortunately, this is not achieved in a manner that is celebrated by your hair. The chemicals- harsh chemicals- present in your hair products are the ones responsible for the results. There is a catch there that we often miss. The chemicals help our hair look better for now. But eventually, our hair will become worse.

And that is the precise reason the world today is hung up on organic products. Organic products are made from natural and organic products and lack the pesticides, preservatives, synthetic fertilizers and surfactants that will destroy your hair down the line. These cost us slightly more than the regular products but the benefits are huge. And this is not something completely unheard of. We all must remember our nanis and dadis (maternal and paternal grandmothers) stressing on using Shikakai, Reetha and Amla to get long, thick and healthy hair. Organic products are the refined version of those raw natural products being used since ancient times.

The best way to introduce your scalp and hair to organic products is switching your shampoo and conditioner. Organic shampoos and conditioner are not hard to find. In fact, these are extensively labelled to catch your attention.

The Major Ingredients That You Need To Avoid To Go Organic When you are searching for organic or natural hair products, you need to be better equipped. To make a fair judgement, you should be aware of the things that you should and shouldn't buy. We have listed for you a few major ingredients that you need to avoid to keep your hair healthy. Even if you are getting the regular shampoo, get one that has the least number of the ingredients below. Sodium Lauryl Sulphate(SLS)

Sodium Laureth Sulphate(SLES)

Ammonium Lauryl Sulphate

Phthalates

Dimethicone

Alcohol

Propylene glycol

Olefin sulfonate

Myreth sulfate Instead, you must go for products that are paraben-free and sulphate-free. The Reason You Might Be Experiencing Hairfall During Quarantine Why Should You Make The Switch To Natural Hair Products Now that you know about the organic products, let us delve into why you should immediately make the switch to natural hair products. It makes your hair healthy Organic products are enriched with ingredients that promise to improve your scalp and hair health. Without being harsh in the hair or the scalp, organic products thoroughly clean your hair. It also significantly reduces the chemical build-up on your scalp that eventually leads to many hair woes. With regular use, adding organic products in your hair routine will make it healthy and bouncy. It is skin-friendly The chemicals present in the hair products are not exactly timid. Most hair products contain sulphates that are known to dry your scalp. And as our skin, especially forehead, also is exposed to the hair products we use, they not only make our scalp but our skin dry as well. You can also have itchiness and irritation if you have sensitive skin. Organic products are a safe alternative for you. They improve your hair health and are skin-friendly. Enjoy Tangle-Free Curly Hair With These Smart Hacks It is free from harsh chemicals The regular shampoos contain a myriad of chemicals. Some of these increase the shelf-life of the product, some of these pull out the dirt from your scalp while others add shine and lustre to the hair. Unfortunately, these chemicals have adverse effects on your hair in the long run. Chemical-free experience is one of the biggest advantages of organic hair products. Made from natural ingredients, these contain as fewer chemicals as possible. And that protects your scalp and your skin. It has the potential to revive damaged hair We have been using our regular shampoos for quite a while now. And that would have already done a momentous amount of damage to our scalp and hair. Taking a break from the chemical-infused products and introducing natural products in your hair care routine will help revive the damage done to your hair while working to make your hair strong and healthy. The Stumbling Blocks That You Might Face Along The Way We are not going to tell you that switching to natural products is going to be easy. It is going to be worth it though. The first and biggest difficulty you will find while using these products is that they do not lather. Somehow we associate lathering with cleaning. So, while you might feel that product is not cleaning your hair, it is not the case. The product is doing its job. Another major stumbling block is the lack of shine and smoothness in your hair. The chemicals that used to give you those experiences are missing in your natural hair products. That does not mean that your hair is getting worse. It will bounce back with time. In The End... In the end, all we can say is to give the natural hair products time and a fair try. These will test your patience and take a getting used to. But, with each use, you would grow to love these products and you definitely will see the visible changes. Take this leap of faith and your hair will thank you.