You Should Not Do These Things To Your Hair In Winters
The winter season takes a toll on your hair health. The cold, dry and harsh winter winds can cause a lot of damage to your hair. Hair fall, breakage, frizzy and dry hair are the common issues faced by us during the winters. Even those gifted ones, who enjoy great hair days during all the other seasons, find it difficult to manage their hair during this season. Taking care of your hair hence becomes extremely important.
While you are doing everything to nourish the hair and keep it frizz-free, we sometimes fail to consider the hair care dont's of the winter season. These are the small mistakes we make that can make your hair dry and vulnerable, and prone to damage.
So, let's get acquainted with the things you should avoid to prevent hair damage.
Brush Wet Hair
There are certain habits we don’t pay much attention to that can be quite harmful to your hair. And brushing wet hair is one of those habits. Your hair takes longer to dry in the winter and we tend to not wait for our hair to completely dry. Brushing wet care can cause hair fall and breakage as the roots of the hair are vulnerable while wet. So, before you wet your hair make sure that it is dry and use a wide-toothed comb to do that.
Leave Hair Open
If open hairstyles are your thing, winters call for a change. Leaving your hair open exposes it to the cold winter winds and that can lead to static-prone and frizzy hair. Keep your hair tied during the winters as much as you can. You will find many bun and braid hairstyles that you can rock during this season.
Go Out With Wet Hair
It’s cold and your hair is taking too long to dry. You can’t wait for them to dry and you step out to do your chores or go to work. Huge mistake. Wet hair, especially exposed to the dry winter winds can lead to hair breakage. So, before you step out of the house make sure that your hair is dry and tied.
Excessive Use Of Heat Styling Products
Shortcuts have become a way of life. Patience is not our strongest forte. We want things done and we want them fast. So, we use blow dryers to dry our hair and style it. These products suck the moisture of our hair leaving it dry and damaged. So, refrain from using heat styling products on your hair during the winters.
Using Harsh Shampoo
When it comes to washing the hair, there are all kinds of shampoos available in the market. But, unfortunately, most of these contain harsh chemicals that can damage our hair. This damage becomes more prominent during the winters. Switch to natural and organic shampoos to maintain your hair health.
Using Hot Water
We have said it many times and we’ll say it again- hot water is harmful to your hair and skin. It strips the moisture of your hair and scalp and makes it extremely dry. And that weakens the roots of your hair and make it frizzy and damaged.
Not Trimming Regularly
Get your hair trimmed every few weeks during the winter season. The dry winter season can make the ends of your hair dry and damaged. Chopping it off is the best way to maintain your hair health. When you feel the ends of your hair are getting dry or you can see split ends forming, immediately get the ends of your hair trimmed.
Frequent Hair Wash
You hair wash schedule can change with the change in the weather. You don’t need to wash your hair as much in winters as you do in the summers. Shampoos contain harsh chemicals and frequently washing your hair can suck the moisture of your hair. So, wash your hair not more than 2 times a week during the winter season.
Using A Cotton Pillow Case
Your hair might be getting damaged while you enjoy your sleep. A cotton pillow or a cotton pillowcase has the tendency to guzzle the moisture off your hair. This can be prevented by switching your pillowcase. Not only in winters, but you also need to use a silk or satin pillowcase throughout the year to keep it healthy and damage-free.
Skipping The Conditioner
We can’t stress enough on the importance of conditioner. It is a must to condition your hair after every wash. It seals the moisture in your hair and makes it smooth. If you are not using a conditioner in the winter season, you need to immediately get one.
Not Giving Your Scalp The Oil Treatment
Your scalp and hair become dry during winters. This is an invitation for itchiness and dandruff. What better than an oil treatment to replenish the lost moisture? Do not skip a hot oil massage to your scalp during winters.
Warm up coconut oil, almond oil or olive oil and massage it into your scalp. Leave it on for 30 minutes before rinsing it off using shampoo and conditioner.