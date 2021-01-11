Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Cool Messy Hairdo From Her Latest Covershoot Is Totally Worth Copying; Pictures Inside! Hair Care oi-Aayushi Adhaulia

Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas loves to keep her fans updated about her personal as well as professional life through her Instagram posts. Each time she posts a picture, it does rounds on the internet for almost a week. Her all pictures are worth-noticing not just because it gives us the deets of her life but in most of them, she is seen flaunting an absolutely unique and chic hairstyle. From the past few months, we have noticed that the diva has been experimenting and trying out different hair buns styles. And her hairdos in her latest pictures from a photoshoot in London are literally unmissable!

Recently, our Desi Girl turned cover girl for The Sunday Times Style magazine's latest issue and was all out there nailing colourful ensembles. While her outfits grabbed our attention, it was her cool hairstyle from which we couldn't take our eyes off. The actress sported an awesome messy hair-bun with fringes falling on her forehead. Her hairdo looked absolutely chic, super cool, and worth copying and was amazingly done by Issac Poleon. So, take a look at the steps below on how you can recreate the similar hairstyle.

What you need

• Comb or hair brush

• Rat-tailed comb

• Hair tie

• Bobby pins

• Heat protectant spray

• Curling iron

• Setting spray

Steps to follow

• First, brush your hair thoroughly to avoid knots and tangles in your hair.

• Now, using rat-tailed comb, part your hair on either side.

• To give a puff look, slightly back comb your side-parted hair on the width of the roots.

• Once you are done, take out the small section from the front. Secure it with a hair-tie for some time while you work on the other section.

• Next, pull all your hair back and tie it into a ponytail.

• Start twisting your ponytail. Once you reach the end, wrap the ponytail around the hair-tie in a circular motion to form a bun.

• You can make use of bobby pins to secure your bun but it's better to leave the small strands fall from the bun to give it a messy look.

• Now, untie the front section of your hair.

• Apply heat protectant spray on the section before you make use of curling iron.

• To create soft waves and curls, start wrapping the section around the curling iron.

• Hold for 2-3 minutes and then release it gently.

• Once your curls are done, pick the comb and give it a final touch by back combing your section on the width of the roots.

• Let the fringes fall on your forehead, away from your eyes.

• Your hairstyle is now ready. Apply some hair spray to ensure that everything is set in place and will last till the end of the day.

So, what do you think about this hairstyle of Priyanka Chopra Jonas? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Instagram