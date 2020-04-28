The Reason You Might Be Experiencing Hairfall During Quarantine

Not Keeping Up WIth Your Hair Care Routine We have a fixed (or rotational, whichever you prefer) for a reason. It gives our hair all the nourishment that it needs and helps to maintain their optimal health thus saving us the trouble of experiencing drastic hair issues. The quarantine has made us lazy and we bet most of us have already skipped some steps of our hair care routine. As your hair is used to that routine, any change in that can give you drastically bad results and that includes extreme hair fall. So, to prevent the hair fall you need to buckle up and follow your regular hair care regime religiously.

Delayed Hair Wash Like a great hair care routine, we all have devised a hair wash routine as well, intentionally or unintentionally. As we do not have to step out of our houses much or meet people, chances are you have taken liberties with your hair wash routine and pushed it to a day or two. This is not a healthy practice for your hair. Letting your greasy hair stay unwashed for even a day can expedite the hair fall. So, whether it is every alternate day or after every 3 days, keep up with your hair wash routine if you want to stop the hair fall that is. How To Wash Your Hair The Right Way!

Letting The Knots In Your Hair Stay This is a hair mistake that we all have been guilty of making. That of not combing our hair. Staying at home has its own perks and one of them is that you do not have to doll up every morning. The extreme relaxing routine has its downfall as well. Not that we do not have to keep up appearances, we often do not comb the hair throughout the day, sometimes not for 2-3 days straight. The knots in the hair become bad as a result and when you finally get to untangle them you will notice a lot of hair breakage and eventual hair fall that comes as a result of tugging on your hair too much. Another point to be noted here is that both too much or too little brushing through your hair is bad for them. Both extremes scenarios are bad for your hair.

Keeping Your Hair Open All The Time The more you keep your hair open, the more are the chances of it getting damaged. Open hair is more vulnerable and prone to damage. Keeping the quarantine situation in mind, we bet many of you are not tying or styling your hair every day. That is a fatal mistake. In fact, quarantine is a great time to explore different hairstyles. So, do some research and master at least a few hairstyles during this lockdown while saving your hair. How To Keep Your Hair Healthy And Bouncy While In Quarantine