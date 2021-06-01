Summer Trends 2021: Celebrities-Inspired Stylish Braid Hairstyles For Long Hair Hair Care oi-Aayushi Adhaulia

Braid has always been a popular and loved hairstyle not just among school girls but for all generations. Whether your hair is oily or the humidity is at its peak, braid hairstyles are the best escape at every situation. It not only provides comfort but also makes the one look chic and stylish at the same time. During summer season, going with the trend, most women prefer to chop their hair short but those with long hair will agree that braiding makes their hair comfortable to manage, keeps their back less sweaty, and also stays for long hours.

In the past few years, we have seen Bollywood celebrities taking braid hairstyle game many notches higher. From bubble braid to pigtails, the actresses have been coming with different styles and inspiring us. Here are some amazing divas-inspired braid hairstyles for long hair to beat the heat during hot weather. Take a look.

Priyanka Chopra’s Bubble Braid Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas sported bubble braid hairstyle as she got ready to attend BAFTA Awards. Her hairstyle looked chic, fresh, and trendy. The easiest way one can create this hairstyle is- first, grab all your hair on your hand and tie into a neat and tight high ponytail. Then, tie another elastic band few inches below the base to create a bubble. You can even tease the hair to get voluminous effect. Then again, few inches below the first bubble, tie another elastic band to form second bubble. Continue creating bubbles until you reach the end. And you're done! Shraddha Kapoor’s Side Fishtail Braid Side braids are always fun and can be created easily, without even looking at the mirror. This hairstyle is among the rare hairstyles, that suit any face shape. Shraddha Kapoor went for a side fishtail braid and looked extremely pretty. To create the similar hairstyle, first, part your hair from the side and gather all the hair to one side. Now, part your hair into two sections and start creating fishtail braid. Once you reach the end, secure it with a hair tie or elastic band. Ananya Panday’s Braided Ponytail Ponytails are good but boring. To spice up your ponytail game, all you need is a stylish braided ponytail just like Ananya Panday's hairstyle. Though this hairstyle can take a little time to create, but once you get used to it, it will become your go-to hairstyle for sure. To create the similar hairstyle, first divide your hair into three parts- from left, right, and centre. Starting with the centre, divide it into three small sections and start creating a neat and tight French braid from the front. Once you reach the crown part, secure it with bobby pins. Now, grab all your hair from the right, left, and from the remaining sections, and bring it towards the crown part. Create a high ponytail. Take a small section from your ponytail and wrap it around the base of ponytail, to up the stylish quotient. Suhana Khan’s Pigtails Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan sported pigtails in the most stylish way and gave us major goals for summer. To get the similar hairstyle, first, partition your hair from the centre. Starting from the either part of your hair, start creating a braid from the top centre part of your hair. Continue braiding the hair until you reach the end, and then secure it with a hair tie. Similarly, create another braid on the other side of your hair. Your pigtails are now ready, style your bangs, to elevate your look.

Pic Credits: Instagram

