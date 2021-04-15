Just In
Nora Fatehi And Nushrat Bharucha’s Stylish High Ponytails Are The Cutest Hairstyles To Rock With Mini Dresses
Our hairstyle is one of the most visual ways to make a statement and so it's very important to get that right. The kind of hairstyle which we choose mostly depends on various factors like what we are wearing, where we are going, and the season. Talking about the hairstyle ideas according to the attire, we all will agree that while braids make for the perfect hairdo to go with ethnic, with peppy western dresses, there are always chances to experiment with new hairstyles.
Today, we have come up with cute hairstyles to team with your western dresses and for the inspiration we have Bollywood actresses Nora Fatehi and Nushrat Bharucha. Recently, the two were spotted flaunting cute high ponytails in different stylish ways and we loved it. So, let us take a quick look at their hairstyles, that looked so cute and perfect to rock with mini dresses.
Nora Fatehi's High Ponytail
Nora Fatehi was recently sported sporting a chic high ponytail and looking cute. She teamed her this hairstyle with a yellow slit western dress. To create this hairstyle, first comb your hair and give it a side partition. Now, pull all your hair up and tie it into a high ponytail. Next, pick a thick strand from the bottom of your ponytail and wrap it around the base. Use curling iron to add curls or beachy waves to your ponytail.
Credits- Instagram
Nushrat Bharucha's Half Ponytail
Nushrat Bharucha's half ponytail is the cutest hairstyle you could flaunt at the parties. She teamed it up with an easy-breezy mini dress. To create the hairstyle, grab the front portion of your hair in your hands and tie it up into a high ponytail. Tease your hair on the front by lightly pulling the streaks. This will give your hair a poofy look from the front. Let loose your remaining hair. Complete your hairstyle by adding beachy waves to your hair, using curling iron.
So, what do you think about these hairstyles of Nora Fatehi and Nushrat Bharucha? Let us know that in the comment section.