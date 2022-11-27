Malaika Arora’s Haircare Recipe: Get Healthy Hair In Just 6 Steps! Hair Care oi-Amritha K

From her debut in the iconic song, "Chaiyya Chaiyya," Malaika Arora has captured the hearts of Indian audiences with grace, elegance, poise, and undeniable oomph.

Malaika Arora is no stranger to fitness, beauty, and wellness. No matter what she does, Malla never fails to impress!

It is not unusual for Malaika to take time out of her busy schedule to share some of her fitness and beauty tips with her fans via Instagram. For example, she had a series called "#MalaikasNuskha" where she shared some of her recipes, including one for a hair oil that makes hair look thick and shiny.

"We all want shiny luscious hair, but we often fall short of taking care of them as much as we should. For some women, hair is their identity, and they deserve equal care just like your other body parts. Here's an age-old but still effective method to maintain your mane," shared Arora in the caption on Instagram.

So, let's take a look at how you can make Mailaka Arora's haircare recipe.

Malaika Arora's Haircare Recipe: Steps To Make

Ingredients

Olive oil

Coconut oil

Castor oil

A handful of fenugreek seeds

Curry leaves

Directions for Malaika Arora's hair oil for thick and shiny hair

Step 1: Take equal amounts of olive oil, castor oil and coconut oil.

Step 2: Add a handful of fenugreek (methi seeds) and curry leaves.

Step 3: Leave the oil in a closed glass bottle for a few days for all the ingredients to mix well.

Step 4: To use, heat the oil and apply a little warm oil to your hair.

Step 5: Massage it in circular motions.

Step 6: Leave it on for 45-60 minutes and wash it off for healthy hair.

All three oils are highly enriched in Vitamin E and fatty acids and are capable of creating a physical barrier that prevents moisture loss from the skin. Also, while methi seeds are rich in protein and nicotinic acid content, which are known to be beneficial for hair, curry leaves are rich in beta-carotene and proteins, thereby reducing hair loss and increasing hair growth [1][2].

It is important to oil your hair 1-2 times a week to protect it from normal wear and tear. Oiling your hair 1-2 times a week is sufficient. Doing it every day will attract dirt and also strip away essential oils. Combing, rubbing, and vigorously massaging your hair with oil can result in breakage, so be careful.

Try Malaika Arora's hair oil for thick and shiny hair, and let us know the results in the comments!

