Jennifer Aniston's Beach Waves: How To Get It In 2 Steps!
Jennifer Aniston's hair has got a fan base for itself. I mean who can forget her iconic hairstyle from the super-hit sitcom Friends, which came to be known as 'the Rachel.' Yep, it's that iconic!
So, when dear Jenny did a video on how to get those perfect beach waves as she does, I just had to bring it to you guys - aaand, it's just TWO STEPS!
Taking to Instagram, the former Friends star shared her two-step beach waves hair routine.
"Air dry and a little bit of @lolavie 💁🏼♀️," she captioned the Instagram Reel.
Here's how you can get beach waves like Jennifer Aniston.
Step 1: After showering, let your hair air-dry; do not use heat or dry with a towel.
Step 2: Apply your favourite hair serum and crimp your hair using your hands, and that's it!
You can also check the video on Jennifer Aniston's Instagram.
How To Get Beach Waves Naturally Without Heat
Here is one more way you can easily get those beautiful beachy waves:
Step 1: Make a messy bun with dry or damp hair.
Step 2: If necessary, secure the hair with a hair tie and hair pins.
Step 3: Let the hair dry and release the bun.
Step 4: A quick spray of hair spray will ensure that the curls remain in place.
Try it and let us know in comments!
