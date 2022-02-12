How To Improve Your Hair Texture At Home: Home Remedies And Hair Masks Hair Care oi-Amritha K

Hair texture can be classified into three categories: fine, medium, and coarse. Your hair texture can change over time when you are exposed to pollution, dust, poor diet, and stress. On top of that, bleaching or straightening your hair for a long time can make it dry and brittle. Luckily, there are a couple of remedies that can improve hair texture and keep further damage from happening. Let's take a look.

How To Improve Your Hair Texture At Home

1. Coconut Oil

The moisturizing properties of coconut oil make it an excellent natural conditioner. In addition to penetrating hair shafts and preventing protein loss, it can also improve your hair texture and prevent breakage and split ends. You will need one tablespoon of cold-pressed coconut oil to make this hair mask.

How to:

Apply a tablespoon of coconut oil to your hair and massage it in.

Let it sit for 30 to 60 minutes.

Rinse it off with a mild cleanser.

Do this once or twice a week.

2. Eggs

The yolk of the egg contains fats and proteins that have been proven to reduce hair brittleness, breakage, and split ends. Furthermore, it contains peptides that nourish the hair and promote hair growth. To prepare the hair mask, use one to two eggs and a shower cap.

How to:

Whip one or two eggs.

Massage the mixture into your scalp and hair.

Wear a shower cap over your head.

Let it sit for at least an hour.

Wash your hair with a mild shampoo.

For best results, this must be done once a week.

Note: Add a few drops of any essential oil to the mix to avoid the egg stench.

3. Aloe Vera

Aloe vera gel contains many nutrients, including vitamins A, B12, C and E, that are beneficial for your hair and scalp. With its antibacterial properties, it may help refresh your hair and remove excess sebum to give you bouncy locks. It helps to strengthen, condition, and moisturize dry and brittle hair. You will need aloe vera gel and a clean, warm towel.

How to:

Remove the gel from the inside of a couple of aloe vera leaves.

Stir well and apply to the scalp and hair.

Wrap your hair in a warm, damp towel.

Let it sit for 15 to 30 minutes.

Then rinse it thoroughly.

Do this two to three times a week.

4. Onion Juice

The sulfur present in onion juice contributes to healthy hair. It strengthens and elongates the hair. In this way, a lack of sulfur can lead to dry and brittle hair. Additionally, onion juice nourishes the hair follicles, which results in hair regrowth and prevents thinning. 1-2 tablespoons of onion juice will suffice.

How to:

Apply one to two tablespoons of onion juice to your scalp.

Let it sit overnight.

Repeat this process two or three times per week.

5. Amla Oil

Vitamin C, which is an antioxidant capable of nourishing your hair and slowing down the ageing process, is found in amla oil. One to two tablespoons of amla oil will be sufficient.

How to:

Apply one or two tablespoons of amla oil to your scalp and hair.

After 30 to 60 minutes, wash it off with water.

This can be done once or twice a week.

6. Olive Oil

Vitamin E and antioxidants in olive oil help stimulate hair growth and improve its texture. Olive oil aids in naturally moisturizing and conditioning the hair. You will require 1-2 tablespoons of oil.

How to:

Apply one to two tablespoons of olive oil to your scalp and hair.

Gently massage for a few minutes.

Wait for 30 to 40 minutes before rinsing.

Use a mild shampoo to clean your hair.

Repeat twice a week.

7. Green Tea

Green tea contains a number of polyphenols that are beneficial for hair growth. It can also prevent hair loss and improve hair quality. All you need is one teaspoon of green tea and 1 cup of water.

How to:

Combine one teaspoon of green tea with 1 cup of water.

In a saucepan, bring the mixture to a boil.

Boil for a few minutes and strain.

Let the tea cool slightly before drinking.

For the desired effects, green tea must be consumed twice daily.

Note: No scientific studies have been conducted to demonstrate that green tea improves the texture of hair. Current studies indicate that it has only a beneficial effect on hair growth.

Tips To Improve Hair Texture

1. You should always use a shampoo that is specifically formulated for your hair type.

2. Follow each shampoo with a conditioning treatment.

3. Brush your hair carefully.

4. Avoid using blow dryers and heat styling tools.

5. Do not rub your hair excessively when towel drying.

